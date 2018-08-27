YouTube star Jenna Marbles recreated '90s makeup looks. And now we're getting humiliating flashbacks.

Remember when you thought brightly coloured clips on your middle part was a great hairstyle and had no concept of bronzer, blusher or eye-brow pencil?

Us too.

We all had some pretty cringe-worthy looks back in high school and Youtube star Jenna Marbles has decided to show them in all their '90s glory in a recent video.

"I'm ready to show you the cringe because the cringe is so real," she said.

From her first experience trying to put on lipstick at age 8, to her heavily lined eyes in college, she chronicles the looks we have all tried and reminds us just how wrong makeup can go when you have no idea what you're doing.

Prepare to cringe.

As Jenna rightly points out: "YouTube didn't exist until halfway through college for me, so it's not like I could just go educate myself on how to do my makeup."

"So I was left to fend for myself."

And while some of her looks are back in fashion, (hello chokers!) we really don't miss the days before eyebrow pencils were easy to use.

But as Jenna points out, these looks were common at the time and we thought we looked great.

"They were ridiculous. And I did like them a lot."

Feature image: YouTube/Jenna Marbles.