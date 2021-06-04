It's chunky shoe season. Here's the 5 styles to know about, ranked by wearability.

Thinking back to this time last year, buying a new pair of shoes was the last thing on our minds (unless it was a pair of fuzzy slippers).

But 12 months on, with various new styles flooding our feeds, footwear is suddenly on our radar again.

If there's one word to describe the winter shoe trends, it's chunky. Some are even calling this the season of the ugly shoe.

Whether you love them, hate them, or simply don't know how to wear them, here are the five shoe styles to get around this winter, ranked by wearability.

Stompy boots.

While they're the most popular shoe trend this winter, the lug sole, ankle-to-mid-length style has people divided. From someone who owns a pair (guilty), stompy boots are stupidly comfortable, and as the name suggests, make you want to stomp everywhere. Pair them with your favourite straight leg pants or a flowy midi skirt to soften the look.

We rate them: fashionably ugly.

Image: The Iconic.

Image: The Iconic.

Chunky loafers.

Androgynous fashion is having a resurgence in 2021. Oversized blazers, baggy jeans and their friends, chunky loafers, are just some of the popular styles doing the rounds on Instagram.

Now listen, these aren't the most ~wearable~ shoes and we can't promise they'll be in style next year, but if you're walking down the street in them, you bet people will know you're fashion-forward.

We rate them: fashionably ugly.

Image: ASOS.

Image: Tony Bianco.

Chunky brogues.

Similar to the loafer, brogues feature the same chunky sole but add laces, making them ever so slightly more wearable. Keep your ankles exposed to break up an outfit or add white tube socks for a school throwback vibe.

We rate them: fashionably ugly.

Image: The Iconic.

Image: The Iconic.

Combat boots.

If stompy boots scare you a little, combat boots are the next best thing. The style - featuring criss-cross lace detailing - works with a variety of winter outfits, ranging from long-sleeve midi dresses to all styles of jeans (including skinnies!). And because they're a classic style, they won't date anytime soon.

We rate them: wearable ugly.

Image: Sportsgirl.

Image: Tony Bianco.

Dad sneakers.

Dad sneakers have come full circle. A few years back they'd be considered the epitome of ugly, but come 2021, the daggy kicks have become cool. Worn by It-girls like Hailey Bieber and Kaia Gerber, dad sneakers are so versatile you can chuck them on with almost any outfit. And there's a good chance you'll see them around come spring and summer too.

We rate them: wearable ugly.

Image: Rebel Sports.

Image: The Iconic.

Which winter shoes are your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

Feature image: Instagram/@aliasmae