"Make a Pinterest board for every season." 9 stylish women share their best fashion advice.

Most of my fashion inspiration comes from other women. Whether that's in person or on social media, their daily outfits and shopping advice help inform my wardrobe.

I asked nine stylish women to share their best fashion advice, from smart shopping to pulling together a look. Here's what they had to say.

FiFi Milne, Personal Shopper.

Always put on shoes when trying to work out what to wear - you aren't going out barefoot! Shoes make such a difference in terms of the way you stand and how your clothes fall on you. Plus, shoes add a bit of colour and an edge to an outfit. There's a saying in fashion, "the shoes sell the pants" - suddenly the pants or skirt look chic with the right shoes.

Lucy Neville, co-host of The Undone and Production Manager.

Comfort is key. It's been said a thousand times, but it's true. I won't go out in something that makes me feel restricted, or even mildly uncomfortable. I like to mix "male/female" clothing (although it goes without saying, anyone can wear anything regardless of the section of the store it's found in) to achieve a more casual and relaxed look. Often I will wear a tight bodysuit to accentuate my waist and boobs, and pair it with baggy jeans, a men's jacket (usually found in a vintage store) and sneakers. Other times I will wear an outfit with absolutely no shape and I feel just as confident, and every now and then I'll wear a traditionally feminine outfit that really shows off my body. Fashion is fluid. You can change it up whenever you like.