A bidding war and a record-breaking win: Exactly what happened during The Block finale.

To catch up on all The Block recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps, and visit our The Block hub page.

After three long months, we've finally made it to the end of The Block.

It was a season like no other.

Five run down houses from five different decades were transported to the affluent Melbourne suburb of Brighton.

Watch the trailer for this season of The Block. Post continues below.

From there, the five teams were tasked with bringing the five family homes back to life.

But like many reality TV shows this year, the season was completely halted for weeks because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, after an extra long season, it's time for the grand finale auction.

After winning the most points overall this season, Jimmy and Tam were tasked with selecting the final auction order.

The Brisbane couple didn't take their responsibility lightly.

"I actually feel physically sick," Jimmy said.

"Just the thought of having the pressure of everyone's auction order is hard because we want everyone to do extremely well. The thought that we're going to make the wrong choice is really playing on us."

After breaking into tears, a visibly nervous Jimmy and Tam shared their all-important auction order with the other teams.

They decided that Luke and Jasmin would go first, as they had a strong house with an emotional connection, while Harry and Tash were placed last.

The couple's final auction order was:

Luke and Jasmin, House 4.

Jimmy and Tam, House 5.

Sarah and George, House 2.

Daniel and Jade, House 3.

Harry and Tash, House 1.

The reserve prices for the five homes were also announced, much to the disappointment of the contestants.

While the five teams were hoping for reserves around the $3.2 million mark, most of the couples had a reserve of $3.35 million for their properties.

After reflecting on the difficult season, Luke and Jasmin were the first couple to face auction.

In an incredibly lively bidding war, Luke and Jasmin's 1910s home sold for $3,856,000, securing a $506,000 profit for the Perth couple.

"This is going to change a lot for us," Jasmin said.

Image: Channel Nine.

Jimmy and Tam's 1950s home was up next.

Within seconds, serial bidder Danny Wallis bid $4.2 million, immediately bringing the couple's profit to a mind blowing $910,000.

In the end, a young woman had the winning bid of $4,256,000, bringing Jimmy and Tam's total profit to $966,000 – the highest profit in the history of the show.

"It's the most unbelievable thing I've ever witnessed in 16 seasons of The Block," Scott Cam said.

As for Sarah and George, the couple took home a total profit of $650,002.

In perhaps the fastest auction... ever, Danny Wallis outbid everyone with a bid of $4,000,002.

Image: Channel Nine.

Then, following another winning bid of $380,000 from millionaire Danny Wallis, farmers Daniel and Jade won $460,000.

Image: Channel Nine.

Father and daughter duo Harry and Tash were the final team to face auction.

For the third time, Danny made the winning bid of $4,000,000, earning Harry and Tash a profit of $650,000.

Image: Channel Nine.

"All the houses are great, even the ones I didn't buy," Danny said.

In total, the millionaire, who founded I.T. service management company DWS, spent $12 million on the three homes he bought from The Block. The millionaire has bidded on a number of homes in The Block's history, including all five this season.

In the end, Jimmy and Tam won the competition overall, taking home a whopping $1.066 million, with the addition of their $100,000 prize money.

"That's more money than anyone has made on our show ever," Scott Cam said.

Here are the final winning bids and profits for each house on The Block 2020 in one place:

Harry and Tash, 1920s

Reserve Price: $3,350,000

Winning Bid: $4,000,000

Profit: $650,000

Image: Channel Nine.

Image: Channel Nine.

Image: Channel Nine.

Image: Channel Nine.

Image: Channel Nine.

Sarah and George, 1940s

Reserve Price: $3,350,000

Winning Bid: $4,000,002

Profit: $650,002

Image: Channel Nine.

Image: Channel Nine.

Image: Channel Nine.

Image: Channel Nine.

Image: Channel Nine.

Image: Channel Nine.

Daniel and Jade, 1930s

Reserve Price: $3,340,000

Winning Bid: $3,800,000

Profit: $460,000

Image: Channel Nine.

Image: Channel Nine.

Image: Channel Nine.

Image: Channel Nine.

Image: Channel Nine.

Luke and Jasmin, 1910s

Reserve Price: $3,350,000

Winning Bid: $3,856,000

Profit: $506,000

Image: Channel Nine.

Image: Channel Nine.

Image: Channel Nine.

Image: Channel Nine.

Image: Channel Nine.

Image: Channel Nine.

Jimmy and Tam, 1950s

Reserve Price: $3,290,000

Winning Bid: $4,256,000

Profit: $966,000

Image: Channel Nine.

Image: Channel Nine.

Image: Channel Nine.

Image: Channel Nine.

Image: Channel Nine.

Image: Channel Nine.

Feature Image: Channel Nine.

Catch up on the rest of our The Block room reveals here:

Want to find out more about the products used on The Block? Check out The Block Shop here.