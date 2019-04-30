We need to talk about where the heck Bran Stark went on Game of Thrones last night.

Warning: This post contains A LOT of spoilers for Game of Thrones season 8 episode 3. If you’re not caught up on the latest episode, bookmark us and come back once you’re ready to properly debrief.

It may have been almost 24 hours since Game of Thrones aired, but we’re still recovering from the Battle of Winterfell.

It was… intense.

From the traumatic deaths of Theon Greyjoy and Lyanna Mormont to the moment that Arya Stark violently killed the Night King, there was a lot to process.

But although we finally know the fate of the Night King and the Army of the Dead, we still have a lot of questions about what went down at the Battle of Winterfell.

After all, the episode was so bloody dark, no one could see anything.

One of our biggest questions we have is about Bran Stark.

Earlier in the season, it was decided that Bran would be stationed underneath Winterfell’s Weirwood Tree as bait in an attempt to lure the Night King. But during a conversation with Theon Greyjoy during the early stages of the battle, Bran suddenly warged into some nearby ravens.

Why did he warg? And where the heck did he go?

As expected, fans of the show have come up with a number of theories about where Bran went during the Battle of Winterfell. Here's just some of them:

Bran was trying to lure the Night King.

One of the most popular theories among fans is that Bran was warging in an attempt to lure the Night King to the Weirwood.

As it's easier for the Night King to track Bran while he's in his ~psychic space~, there's a chance Bran may have been warging to increase his effectiveness as bait.

Other fans have pointed out that Bran was simply warging so that he could stay one step ahead of the Night King.

"[Bran] was just keeping an eye on the Night King's whereabouts," one Reddit user wrote. "He stopped his warg when the Night King showed up to him."

Bran left Winterfell.

Other fans have theories that Bran actually left Winterfell during the battle.

"I thought he was going to fly around watching the battle. But it looked like he flew right over the battle, over Winterfell, and beyond," one fan theorised on Reddit.

"I think he was up to something that is beyond our ability to predict. I think he flew south, for something."

Could Bran have been flying south to check on King's Landing and Cersei Lannister?

Only time will tell. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Bran was recording the Battle of Winterfell.

Earlier in the season, Bran revealed that the real reason he is the Night King's main target is because he is the "living memory" of the world.

Some fans have theorised that Bran may have been "cataloging history" by literally getting a bird's eye view of the Battle of Winterfell.

"He is living memory. So he was watching the episode like us, recording and remembering. For all we know, the whole series is us looking through Bran's eyes," one fan explained on Reddit.

Interesting.

Bran warged into someone else.

Another popular theory is that Bran was warging into someone else on the battlefield.

While some fans wondered whether Bran had warged into the Night King (doubtful) or even a dragon (cool idea, but unlikely), the most believable theory is that Bran could have been protecting the key players involved in the battle.

"There were clearly a number of Wights that dropped dead in front of Jon Snow, for no apparent reason, after the Night King raised the dead. This must have been Bran warging and 'shutting them down'," one fan wrote on Reddit.

