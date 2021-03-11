Just 7 things people with good skin always do. And 3 they don't.

You know the ones.

They're always swanning around all smug and pleased with their glowing skin and solid routine. Zero pimpies on their chin. No flaky foreheads. No blotchy spots. No questionable rashes (wait, is that fungal? I THINK IT COULD BE FUNGAL).

Must be nice. Real nice.

So, what do they do? Can't we all just do what they do and get that happy-looking skin, too??

Watch: Here are three steps to glowing skin. Post continues below.

Well, yes and no.

Y'see, things like adult acne are often caused by those pesky genes, fluctuating hormones and such. It has nothing to do with how good you wash your face or how diligent you are with your routine.

But! It can certainly help.

So, we thought we'd pull together a list of some Really Good Things that WILL make your skin look healthier, glowier and happier.

Oh, come on! We know you love lists.

Okay, are you ready?

1. Never go to bed with makeup on.

You wanna sleep in your makeup, do ya? Can't be arsed taking it all off?

Well, we hope you enjoy ruining your skin and making it age quicker. No, seriously. If you do this on the reg you'll also be the proud new owner of some deep 'n' dirty pores, redness, acute dryness and the gang.

Sounds a touch dramatic, but it's true you guys! It really is.

It's a proven thing that not cleaning your face at night not only wreaks havoc on the health of your skin, but it actually AGES your skin, too.

The bottom line is: People with good skin cleanse their face. Every. Single. Night.

And tbh - we don't understand why you *wouldn't* want to wipe off all that dirt, pollution, and pore-clogging makeup. Am I right? (Or am I left? Please confirm).

Also, didn't you just drop like $150 on skincare products the other day? C'mon, kid.

Wash your face. (And we're sorry for yelling at you. Pls don't leave).

2. Never over-cleanse or over-exfoliate.

Just on the whole make-sure-you-cleanse-your-skin-every-night thing, this doesn't mean you have to go gung-ho and scrub a whole layer of skin off your face every single day.

Noooope. Don't do that.

Listen: Are you cleansing your face too much? You might be, you know. Listen to this episode of You Beauty where Leigh and Kelly discuss. Post continues after podcast.

Excess cleansing, harsh cleansers and over-exfoliating the skin can breakdown the skin’s barrier system, stripping the skin of its oils and causing things like irritation, sensitivity and inflammation - it can even flare-up rosacea or acne.

So, use a gentle cleanser at night, and if you're going to exfoliate your skin (most skin experts believe physical exfoliants are completely unnecessary), keep it to one to two times a week max.

2. Don't pick at spots or scabs.

No touchy on the facey, friend.

People with good skin NEVER let their grubby fingers prowl around their face. I mean, it doesn't look like they do, anyway.

Cause you all know what ends up happening when you try to pick at that scab/blackhead/pimples/mysterious bump to make it 'better'. Spoiler: It just ends up looking a thousand times worse. All red, inflamed and stuff.

While picking at spots and squeezing pimples on your face may feel satisfying, more often than not you'll end up driving bacteria farther into skin, not only making it look a lot worse but potentially spreading the bacteria and gifting yourself a whole crowd of new pimple friends.

Yikes.

If you *really* have to squeeze it, read this article on how to pop a pimple without scarring first.

3. Gently remove eye makeup.

The keyword here is GENTLY.

If you're anything like us (cute, fluffy, four-legged), you probably wipe off your eye makeup with a trusty face washer or facial wipe. But do you do it with a lil bit of extra care? Because you should.

The skin around your eyes is the thinnest, most delicate skin on your face - so you want to make sure you're doing everything you can not to tug or stretch this area.

We know, we know - waterproof mascara can be a real b**ch to remove, but going in too hard will not only irritate your eye area, but it'll also bring on fine lines and crow's feet way sooner than one sweet dame would hope.

4. Use an antioxidant serum.

The bad news: Literally everything in this world is out to get your skin.

The good news: If you incorporate some antioxidants, such as vitamins C and E underneath your sunscreen, your skin is more likely to repair damage from free radical damage (the sun, pollution, alcohol and other lifestyle choices).

Hooray!

So, get some form of antioxidants into your routine.

Antioxidants can be absorbed through eating fruit and vegetables (we're talkin' berries, nuts and dark green veggies), or you can find them formulated into skincare products like serums and day and night creams.

5. Keep skin hydrated.

Hydration of the skin is really important as the skin ages. Like, REALLY freakin' important.

And the best way to keep this in check is with both consuming enough water (obvs) and incorporating some hydrating ingredients into your routine - like hyaluronic acid.

In case you have absolutely no idea what we're talking about (hyaluronic acid? who the heck is she?), hyaluronic acid is a really clever molecule that works to plump and hydrate the skin, filling out those pesky fine lines and such.

This also feels like a good time to tell you that if your skin is naturally oily, you don't get a free pass - cause all skin types can get dehydrated.

So, look out for skincare products or a skincare range that offers hyaluronic acid or ceramides.

Just keep in mind that your routine doesn’t have to be complicated or expensive, though. Okay? There are some clever savey products out there that should tick a few boxes in one go.

6. Apply SPF every day.

Which is good news, because you're already doing this every single day. Right? Right.

As you all know by now, wearing sunscreen is the best thing you can do for your skin. Not only will it protect you from the risk of skin cancer, but it can also help reduce pigmentation and prevent premature ageing.

It's incredibly important, and you'd be pretty bloody silly not to do it.

And before you ask - yes, you should even apply it if you're not going to be out and about during the day.

Slap it on. All the way down to your boobs.

7. Always sleep on a clean pillowcases.

Why? Because your cute mug can pick up a sh*t tonne of nasty dirt and bacteria, makeup, dead skin cells, and hair product residue from a pillowcase that hasn't been washed.

Gross!

So, do the ol' flip-a-roonie once a week, and then wash the pillowcase at least every two weeks to avoid a buildup of these pore-clogging a-holes.

9. Get enough quality sleep.

A solid eight hours of sleep each night can do a LOTTA good things for your skin.

Cause y'see, she's tired. After a long day of fighting off UV rays, pollution, sweat and grime, your skin is desperate for a bit of a smoko break. And she'll only really get it while you're sleeping.

Because this is when our skin switches into recovery mode, and it’s an important time for repair and regeneration. The nightly skin renewal process is also when your skin will benefit from all the ingredients you're slapping on your face before bed.

So, stop watching re-runs of The Office. Turn off your phone. Get to bed a little earlier. Your skin will thank you for it (at least it better... OR ELSE).

10. Stick to a solid skin routine.

Here's the thing. One facial every six months is not going to make any major difference to your skin. The same goes for products - if you swap and change what you're putting on your skin every other day, then you're not exactly going to see the results you want.

Whether it's a regular trip to the dermatologist or ensuring you *actually* stick to the same routine daily (we wanna see some consistency out there, people), getting into a ritual will help keep your skin looking good.

So, once you find what works for your skin - stick to it and stay loyal.

Feature image: Getty

What are some of your tips for great skin? Share some of them with us in the comment section below. Also, we love your hair like that. Very nice.