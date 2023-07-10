The Voice is back! Here's everything you need to know about the brand new season.

It's time to warm up your vocal cords folks, because The Voice Australia is back for another huge season.

Since its debut in 2012, The Voice Australia has transformed ordinary Australians into celebrated stars, providing a platform for exceptional vocal talents to launch their music careers.

As the 12th season approaches – featuring a fresh addition to the judging panel – viewers can expect an exhilarating journey as our esteemed coaches and aspiring contestants go head-to-head, vying for the ultimate musical victory.

Brace yourself for a season of unparalleled talent and fierce competition, but until then let's share all the details following the upcoming season of The Voice Australia.

Here's absolutely everything you need to know.

Who are the coaches of The Voice 2023?

Image: Getty/Mamamia. Image: Getty/Mamamia. A star-studded coaching panel awaits on the upcoming season of The Voice Australia, featuring renowned Australian Idol alumni Jessica Mauboy and Guy Sebastian, along with British singer-songwriter Rita Ora.

In an unexpected twist, Jason Derulo will be taking the reins, replacing Keith Urban, which marks a major redirection for the show. Jason is thrilled to bring his own unique skills to the television series, adding an exciting international dynamic to the show.

“I’ve always loved The Voice and Australia happens to be one of my favourite places in the world. I can’t wait to hear all the amazing talent down under!”

Country singer Keith has expressed his gratitude for his time on The Voice but decided to step back and prioritise quality time with his family.

In an interview with The Daily Telegraph Keith said it's bye for now but not forever. “I actually don’t think of it as the end of a chapter at all because I love doing the show. I feel very close to everybody on set and hopefully, the door can stay open because I would jump back in a heartbeat.”

While Guy Sebastian has been the longest coach to remain on the hit reality show (joining in 2019), his colleagues Rita and Jessica follow close behind, joining the coaching panel in 2021.

Keith had initially served as a judge during the inaugural season in 2012 and then made a comeback for the 2021 and 2022 seasons. He has become an icon for the show and will undoubtedly be missed by fans.

What can we expect from the new season of The Voice 2023?

Another jam-packed season of course, celebrating the craft of music and song, not to mention just some much-needed easy-watching television, stuffed full of inspiring stories.

We will likely see a brand new judging and coaching dynamic following Jason Derulo's involvement with the project.

Who will be hosting The Voice 2023?

Image: Getty. Image: Getty. The show will be welcoming back the fabulous Sonia Kruger, as she takes the hosting helm once more.

Sonia has worked on shows like Big Brother Australia and Dancing With The Stars, so it's no surprise that her infectious energy and undeniable charm will make an appearance in the new season.

Who are the cast joining The Voice 2023?

Image: Channel 7. Image: Channel 7. Things have been kept super tight-lipped in this department, however, a little birdy has told us of a father-daughter duo that could possibly bring on the waterworks. Chris Watson, a 53-year-old postman from country Victoria, who entered the Blind Auditions not to win, but to inspire his daughter Shanae. Shanae, at just 23 years old, has always dreamt of singing on The Voice stage but has faced moments of self-doubt that shook her confidence. Following her father's performance, Shanae bravely took to the stage, saying, “I can’t give up this opportunity. I really owe it to my Dad.” Will Shanae leave the judges in awe, becoming an inspiration for aspiring singers, or will this be the decisive moment that ends her singing career?

When does The Voice 2023 start?

While an exact air date is yet to be disclosed, the highly anticipated new season of The Voice Australia is scheduled to appear on Channel 7 and 7plus in the latter half of 2023.

Filming for the blind auditions kicked off in May at Fox Studios in Sydney, which means the season is well underway. Drawing from the timeline of previous seasons, we can expect the upcoming season to hit our screens sometime between August and September, delivering a celebration of music that will keep viewers at home entertained.

What is the prize on The Voice 2023?

Although we haven't had confirmation of what our winner will receive from the new season, we can speculate this will likely be a large sum of cash – considering the previous year saw the winner taking home $100,000 in prize money.

So, mark your calendars and get ready to be blown away as The Voice Australia delivers a marvellous celebration of music, passion, and talent. Make sure to check back in so you don't miss a beat and stay up to date with all things The Voice.

Image: Getty + Mamamia.