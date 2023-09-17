To catch up on all The Block recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps, and visit our The Block hub page.

No one walked away unscathed this week as the teams raced to finish their master bedrooms and walk-in robes.

Kyle and Leslie questioned if it was worth it for them to continue on in the competition after some cutting feedback at their last room reveal. Meanwhile, Eliza and Liberty seem to be running into one issue after another with their builder Mark, who is talented but ultimately proving to be a bit too green for the newbie sisters.

Somehow, though, all the Blockheads made it to the finish line.

Here are the master bedrooms and walk-in robes from The Block this week:

Kyle and Leslie.

Money spent: $32,793.

It was a mixed reaction from the judges this week. They loved the texture on the bedhead but thought it would ultimately cause injury.

And while Marty Fox felt the space would photograph well from Instagram, he didn't think it was all that functional.

"I walk into here and straightaway, I see everything I don't want to see," Shaynna Blaze said in reference to the bedside tables and LED lighting.

"They need to think about what is liveable, not Instagrammable," Marty said. "It's as simple as that."









Leah and Ash.

Money spent: $32,371.

Big week for Leah and Ash, who felt the pressure to take out the win for another week.

However, it was clear from the beginning that the judges had some serious problems with the couple's master bedroom.

The space might have been huge, but it felt like dead space to Marty, Shaynna, and Darren Palmer. They liked the curved ceiling but the functionality was a major issue for them.

"This is not so much selling the dream," said Shaynna – and when she walked into the walk-in robe, all she could say was, "Oh dear."

"This is a polarising colour," she said of the paint choice. "It feels a bit oppressive to me."

Kristy and Brett.

Money spent: $42,825.

The vibes were high in Kristy and Brett's master bedroom but the lighting plan felt like a bit of a mess, and the bedside tables disappointed the judges.

They did, however, adore the walk-in robe and thought the pair had made a good effort this week.

Steph and Gian.

Money spent: $44,064.

The biggest master bedroom and walk-in robe in The Block history was a HUGE hit with all the judges.

The trio had nothing to fault, and thought the room had the potential to win them The Block.

Eliza and Liberty.

Money spent: $23,952.

There was a lot to love about Eliza and Liberty's space this week... but the paint job was unfinished, which overall impacted their scores.

It was a good effort from the sisters, who made the judges think they had produced a very "sellable" home.

The scores were tallied and Steph and Gian took out the win this week on The Block.

Next week, the contestants will renovate their kitchens and butler's pantries.

