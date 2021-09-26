"It's dumb." All the photos from The Block's kitchen reveal in one place.

To catch up on all The Block recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps, and visit our The Block hub page.

We've made it.

It's kitchen week on The Block.

During the week, whispers of a cheating scandal were present once again after Josh and Luke's parents and Luke's fiancée Olivia arrived at the work site.



As the room reveal drew closer, Olivia was filmed helping the boys clean their kitchen in preparation for the judges.

While some of the other teams, including Mitch and Mark, were concerned that Olivia might have been helping the twins with their styling, Josh and Luke maintained they hadn't cheated by having Olivia on site.

Aside from the drama, here are all the photos from The Block's kitchen reveal.

Ronnie and Georgia

First up were Perth parents Ronnie and Georgia, who spent $39,396 on their kitchen this week.

Upon entering the kitchen, all three judges were impressed.

"It's impeccable," Neale said.

Darren agreed, adding that the space delivered from the ceiling to the floor.

However, Shaynna wasn't a fan of the sink, which was situated in the middle of the kitchen island.

"That is just a functionality issue for me," she said. "I'd hate to lose [space in] this great area where you can sit and chat."

As for the butler's pantry, the judges thought the space was missing a few elements, including a garbage bin.

But overall, it was still a solid week for Ronnie and Georgia.

"They are the masters for creating desire for the buyer," Neale said.

"You walk into the rooms that they create, and you fall in love."

Mitch and Mark

Next up were Sydney couple Mitch and Mark, who spent $33,758 on their kitchen.

At first, the judges loved the look of Mitch and Mark's kitchen.

They loved the breakfast nook and the long island bench with plenty of space for seating.

"It's really painting a picture of how successful this house will be once its complete," the judges said.

But there was a problem. There was no obvious pantry.

Instead, Mitch and Mark opted for drawers, which the judges thought was a "dumb" mistake.

"That's a massive oversight. It would put a buyer off," Shaynna said.

"It's a standard inclusion in a kitchen of this size. There are major functionality issues here," Neale added.

However, Mitch and Mark completely disagreed with their feedback, adding: "Their comments are pretty stupid. I have no respect for the judges."

Tanya and Vito

Melbourne parents Tanya and Vito, who spent $27,083 on their kitchen, were the next pair to face the judges.

For their kitchen, Tanya and Vito imported a terrazzo bench from New York, which the judges loved.

The judges also loved the unique circular skylights, and the oval-shaped window the couple selected.

"Architecturally, they are really taking some risks. And it's really paying off," Darren said. "It's really beautiful."

"This is a kitchen that says love me or hate me, but don’t ignore me," Neale added. "It's a bold design statement."

While the judges loved the design of the kitchen, they didn't love the layout, including the awkward placement of the fridge.

"It's another kitchen that blows you away with the aesthetics, before we drill down into the functionality," Neale said.

As for the butler's pantry, the judges loved the pink cabinetry. They also loved that there was ample storage and lots of functionality.

"It has a sense of life about it, and it does wonders for this house," Neale said.

Josh and Luke

Next up were Love Island Australia's Josh and Luke, who spent $33,024 on their kitchen.

The judges described the kitchen, which was dominated by a huge window, as sophisticated and sexy.

"It is just glorious," Darren said.

"This is the perfect example of a monochrome kitchen," Neale added.

In particular, the judges loved the black and white cabinetry, which was softened by a Christian Cole timber bench top feature.

However, there were a few functionality issues, including the fact that there was no dishwasher or bin in the butler's pantry.

Despite that, the judges thought the kitchen was overall a good result for the twins.

"It feels sleek and very modern," Neale said.

"But what I also love about it is that it's a blank canvas for you to stamp your own personality on."

Kirsty and Jesse

Kirsty and Jesse spent $49,085 on their kitchen this week.

And it's safe to say the judges weren't disappointed.

"I am home," Neale said.

"I'm dead. This is insane," Darren added.

The judges loved the navy blue cabinetry, the brass handles, the island bench, and the gingham wallpaper.

"The island bench is so expansive and functional," Shaynna said.

Unlike some of the other kitchens, Kirsty and Jesse's space had "immense emotional appeal" as well as functionality.

"We are standing in a room that has every single thing we’ve been looking for," Darren said.

The judges' scores are tallied, and Kirsty and Jesse take out their very first win.

After receiving their scores from the judges, Mitch and Mark storm off the set.

Next week, the five teams will tackle their living rooms.

Feature Image: Channel Nine/Supplied.