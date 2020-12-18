The 4 women who are rumoured to be taking on the role of The Bachelorette in 2021.

Another year of reality TV has come and gone.

We watched the utter chaos that was Married at First Sight, fell in love with MasterChef and put our bets on the winners of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.

And we're utterly devastated that it's all over.

Watch the trailer for Married at First Sight 2021 here. Post continues below.

Thankfully, we've got some good news about reality TV in 2021.

There have been reports circulating about a bunch of ladies who are rumoured to take on the role of Bachelorette in 2021. And the lineup sounds pretty bloody good.

Among the list of ladies is 'Strawberry Kisses' singer Nikki Webster.

"Australia's next Bachelorette, could you imagine?!" Nikki, 33, said when speaking to Woman's Day. "You know what? I could totally do that! One hundred per cent I'm there – how else do you meet men these days?"

"I'm not one of those people who says, 'Oh I'm not doing [reality TV] again,' I love supporting the entertainment industry," the mother-of-two said.

Bella Varelis is also rumoured to be returning to the franchise after coming second on Locky Gilbert's season.

During her YouTube question-and-answer video, the 25-year-old shared that she would be keen to take on the role.

"It's such a hard role to take on," Bella said.

"Knowing that I was hurt at the end of The Bachelor, I wouldn't want to do that to someone, but it is the nature of the beast. And ultimately, it is a sure way of finding someone that you could be in a relationship with for the rest of your life and genuinely find love," she continued.

"I know it works because I genuinely found love, and it's like, having your own little fairytale."

Other potential ladies include ex-contestants Renee Barrett and Brooke Blurton.

"There have been no official talks, but her name has been thrown around," a source told The Wash about Renee Barrett.

While Bachie favourite Brooke Blurton has shared that she would be open to being Australia's first openly bisexual Bachelorette. (Big yes to that.)

"Look, there was no offer made, but I wouldn’t say that I’m not open to it," Brooke, 25, told Matty J and Ruby Teys on The Babble podcast.

"There was kind of talk and speculation about certain things, and recently on a podcast, they were saying that I had to grow my followers in order to be the Bachelorette, but I don’t think that was necessarily the case," she continued.

"I don’t know, I’d be very open to it. I’m a little bit different in the sense that I date both sexes and whether Channel Ten and Warner Brothers would be up to a sort-of bi Bachelorette, I don’t know what they would that look like or if Australia would be ready for that."

Brooke also shared how ready her followers are for a woman of colour for The Bachelorette, and we couldn't agree more.

"My followers have definitely been very vocal about their needs - they want a person of colour or a woman of colour to be in those positions," she added.

Feature image: Instagram/@brooke.blurton @bellavarelis