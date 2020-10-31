"I'm really grateful that Locky dumped me." Everything we learned from Bella Valeris' YouTube Q&A.





Just over a month after The Bachelor finale aired, runner-up Bella Varelis has gotten candid about the show.

Uploading a question-and-answer video to YouTube on Tuesday, the 25-year-old addressed plenty of questions that fans had about her season, including how she feels about Locky now and what her life looks like post-reality TV.

When Locky broke up with Bella during The Bachelor finale. Post continues below.



Video via Channel 10.

As expected, Bella was asked whether she has started dating anyone since the show wrapped up.

"No. Guys suck," Bella responded. "If the right person came along, I would definitely be open to a relationship, but I think I just want to focus on myself at the moment and get back to Bella."

During The Bachelor finale, viewers were shocked when Locky Gilbert dumped Bella after saying "I love you" to both her and Irena Srbinovska. During that moment, Bella looked heartbroken.

But when asked about whether she had any regrets from her time on the show, Bella had a surprising answer.

"I don't regret anything," she said. "At the end of the day, everything happens for a reason and I'm actually really grateful that Locky dumped me.

"If Locky hadn't of dumped me, Bec [Cvilikas] and I wouldn't have moved in together; she's now become one of my best friends and I'm just really excited for life," she continued.