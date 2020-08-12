Two clear frontrunners and a 'rendezvous': All The Bachelor Australia spoilers in one place.

To catch up on all The Bachelor Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelor hub page.

FINALLY.

The Bachelor will return to our TV screens tonight at 7:30pm.

For the next two months, we'll watch 23 women attempt to find love with our new bachelor, Locky Gilbert, on national television.

There will be mud baths, and skydiving dates, and lots of tears and drama.

There'll also be a happy ending... apparently.

Here are all the spoilers for this year's season of The Bachelor... so far:

But first, here's what to expect from Locky's season of The Bachelor. Post continues below.

Two clear frontrunners.

Oops. It looks like we already have two potential winners before the first episode has even aired.

According to TAB's latest betting odds, there are two ladies who are clearly in the lead to win over Locky's heart.

As of Tuesday morning, the sports betting website, has Irena, 31, and Bella, 25, as the frontrunners.

Image: Channel 10.

Irena is a nurse who turns up to the mansion with a stethoscope. A clever way to check Locky's pulse and get his shirt off. Very clever.

Image: Channel 10.

While Bella is a marketing manager with eyes that Locky "got lost in". Many people also assume she'll be receiving the special rose tonight.

Both Irena and Bella have odds at $2.50, while the closest contestant, Marlaina McPhillips, is the only other contestant sitting in single digits at $6.

A confirmed relationship at the end.

It's been confirmed. Locky does find love on this season.

While appearing on The Kyle and Jackie O Show, Locky announced that four weeks ago, after the show wrapped, the new couple had a "rendezvous". But they haven't seen each other since.

﻿

"We had the rendezvous after the show, but because of COVID-19 and being locked up in a house in Perth, we haven't seen each other yet and it doesn't look likely to see each other until after the show," he said.

To which Kyle asked him to be a little more specific about what "rendezvous" means.

"This rendezvous when you spent the night with each other, is that when you took it to the next level?" Kyle said.

And Locky responded, "Use your imagination, Kyle. It's been a long year".

Good one.

The new season of The Bachelor will premiere tonight on Channel 10 at 7.30pm.

Feature image: Instagram/@thebachelorau