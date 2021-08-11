Mamamia recaps The Bachelor: A heated confrontation leads to one woman walking from the mansion.

To catch up on all The Bachelor recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps, and visit our The Bachelor hub page.

We open on the women discussing who hasn't had a single date yet.

Jimothy arrives on a motorbike because there's no form of transportation this young man can't operate.

Jimothy tells the women about how he bought "Tiffany the motorcycle" five years ago and gave her a complete makeover.

They ooooh and aaaahhh because it's better for their future influencer careers if they look... interested.

Jimothy's sister and cousin turn up to do some grillin' of the rest of the women while Jimothy takes Lily for a single date.

They have a quick surf and a pash in the ocean, while Osher watches from the shore.

"WE GOT A WHOLE HOUR TO FILL HERE."

Later they sit on a feelings couch and talk about their feelings and kiss and Jimothy gives her a rose.

THIS IS ALL NICE AND STUFF BUT THERE BE GOSSIP BACK AT THE MANSION.

The sister and the cousin and the potential wives have gathered for a "family dinner". There's an "honesty box" which always means... drama, and also... gossip.

Stephanie says the box might as well be titled "HOLLY SUCKS" because all the questions are definitely going to be for her.

The first three questions are for... Steph.

Steph says she would never cheat on a partner but she definitely would not move for someone either.

She then says she's just sick of talking about pilots and she never wants to see another pilot for as long as she lives... while she continues to compete on a show about... marrying a pilot.

The next question is for the group and it asks whether anyone thinks anyone else acts differently in front of Jimothy and the cameras.

Steph basically forces Tatum to answer it. Tatum straight up says Holly is a different person in front of Jimothy.

Holly be fuming.

One of Holly's friends says that Holly's not a b*tch. And then Steph says she is.

And then the conversation basically turns into a debate about whether Holly is a b*tch or not.

Tatum says she's over Holly's "fake facade" and Steph says she's over... pilots.

Holly does a monologue where she says she doesn't even know Tatum and that she's 100 per cent here for the right reasons.

Holly suggests they all just move on but then Steph reminds her of that time she accused her of calling her a kent at the cocktail party.

At this point the sister and the cousin look like they desperately want to chat to Jimothy about his life choices.

"F**K BOTH OUR LIVES."

Brooke decides everyone should move on.

Steph takes a big gulp of red wine.

And Holly goes out into the garden for a lil cry.

Jimothy's sister Tahnee takes Holly for a chat.

Holly tells her it's not her fault the women who aren't part of her "friendship group" don't like her.

Tahnee suggests maybe Holly could be a bit more... inclusive.

Meanwhile, Jimothy's cousin Lisa has taken Steph for a chat. She asks her about her burning hatred of pilots and all things pilot-related.

"HATE THE KENTS."

Steph then decides to throw Brooke and Jay under the bus.

She tells Lisa that Brooke is really codependent and Jay doesn't want to have kids.

Lisa looks like she's thinking "this is some real good goss but also you're also so suss".

Jimothy arrives back at the mansion and Tahnee and Lisa give him all the goss.

They say Brooke and Jay are the frontrunners and they thought Holly was a frontrunner until they heard what the other women had to say about her.

They say that it's obvious that Steph doesn't actually want to be there and that she also fckn hates... pilots.

The producers tell Jimothy, Tahnee and Lisa that they're done but then they... hide behind a bush and keep filming while they have a... private conversation.

LOL.

Jimothy tells them that Brooke is his frontrunner and then a producer is like "hey guys can you f**k off, we need the set".

IT'S SO WEIRD OF THEM.

The next day, Steph is summoned to the Bach pad to discuss her... attitude, and her intense hatred of... pilots.

They make a coffee and sit down on the couch and then... it cuts to the cocktail party.

Everyone is really concerned about what's happening with Steph except for Sierah who is feeling herself and just having a nice night filled with free booze and also gossip.

"JUST OUT HERE LIVING MY BEST LIFE."

Holly has just finished giving a speech about how she doesn't really want Steph to come back because of that one time she called her a kent, when Steph comes walking back into the cocktail party...

Jimothy arrives at the cocktail party and immediately takes Holly for a chat.

Steph and her friends decide to move to some closer couches so they can do a little listen in.

SO SUBTLE.

Holly tells Jimothy that yeah maybe she's been a lil bit of a mean girl but she's working on that.

Tatum decides that she's absolutely had enough of the bulls**t.

She takes Jimothy for a chat and lets him know that she wants to go home.

And then she just waves at the rest of the women and walks out.

IT'S ROSE CEREMONY TIME!

Despite the fact she really doesn't want to be there, and also hates pilots, Steph gets a rose.

And one of Holly's friends is sent home.

UNTIL TOMORROW NIGHT.

