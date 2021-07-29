Mamamia recaps The Bachelor: You can't just call someone... that.

To catch up on all The Bachelor recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps, and visit our The Bachelor hub page.

We open on a very good girl letting herself into the mansion.

She's heard the rumour that one woman is about to call another woman a naughty word and she'd like to be here for it.

"Jimothy promised me drama."

Billie (the dog) decides Holly should get the single date and Stephanie is gearing up to call her a right kent.

Jimothy takes Holly and Billie stand up paddle boarding in the rain. They both have a lil drown and Jimothy saves... Billie first.

Back at the mansion, Stephanie is telling her good friend Sierah and a terrified looking woman named Stevie that spending the day with Holly would be like eating nails.

She also says she hopes she doesn't get a rose because that would be like pouring a bucket of cold water over her stupid face.

It turns out Stephanie really likes metaphors and also... aggression.

Stevie asks whether Stephanie parents ever taught her if you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything at all, and Sierah looks genuinely baffled.

It's never occurred to her not to say each and every thought that pops into her head.

Stephanie says this is the "real her" and honestly we're looking forward to knowing her for approximately the next 45 minutes.

Jimothy takes Holly back to the bach pad and warms her up a nice lil TV dinner in the microwave.

Apparently Osher got them a two for one deal at the local IGA.

Such unnecessary tongs.