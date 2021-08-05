Mamamia recaps The Bachelor: Sierah is the hardest working villain on reality TV.

To catch up on all The Bachelor recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps, and visit our The Bachelor hub page.

We open on the women remembering that time Laura climbed a tree at the cocktail party and then made a series of mating calls.

Good times.

A helicopter starts circling the mansion and dear god, I am sick of things that... fly on this show.

The women scream and wave and run out of the front door of the mansion.

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's a man whose entire personality is based on the fact he knows how to fly a plane.

The women get sprayed with water from the fountain as Jimothy lands the helicopter and look it's a cheap laugh, but I'll take it.

LOL.

Jimothy tells Jay she's the woman he has chosen to participate in a range of unnecessary activities with him today.

They fly in the helicopter to a lake where Jimothy blindfolds Jay and then takes her on a ride on a speedboat.

She says she feels like she's going to "projectile vomit" and all in all it seems like a solid date idea.

Back at the mansion, Laura, Sierah and Tatum are having a very serious conversation about Jay's connection with Jimothy.

It's weird when none of them are climbing a tree or talking about that one time they had chlamydia.

Oh no. Back at the date Jimothy has... another activity planned for Jay.