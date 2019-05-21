The chic $59 Target midi dress that you can wear to work, brunch and weddings.

Unless you wear a uniform, figuring out what to wear to work everyday can be a task.

Your office outfits need to be professional, but not boring. Appropriate, but not overdressed. Fun, but not too fun. Comfortable, but not… pyjamas.

And what about when you want to do something after work and won’t have time to change? Or when your office clothes need to double as weekend clothes because, budgeting?

Enter, the chic $59 Target Australia dress you can legitimately wear to the office, brunch and drinks. You could even wear it to a wedding.

Truly, the Target Preview Asymmetrical Midi Dress is one of the hardest working dresses you’ll meet.

This long-sleeve, mid calf-length dress ticks every. single. box.

It's transeasonal, stylish, and importantly, looks way more expensive than its $59 price tag.

The flowy design of this dress is brilliant. Firstly, it's fully lined, people. That means passersby won't see your undies when you step into broad daylight. Also, the soft high neckline, raglan sleeves, cinched waist band and asymmetrical midi length hemline = a ridiculously flattering silhouette.

The dress is also being shared by ze fashion influencers, including Tash Sefton from Where Did Your Style Go and Trash To Treasured's Tina Abeysekara.

As for how to wear it, Tina has some advice for how to take this dress, which she calls "the perfect throw on and go dress for autumn and winter", from the office to brunch to drinks to a wedding.

"Long sleeves and a bold print means you can keep the accessories to a minimum," the fashion stylist and influencer told Mamamia.

"Add a strappy black heel for a wedding or night out, and ankle boots for day to day. For a different look, turn the dress into a skirt by layering with a basic knit. Add a white sneaker, and a trench coat or denim jacket for a casual look."

See, SO VERSATILE.

Side note - want some more workwear inspiration? We walked the streets to ask women about their corporate style, watch it below. Post continues after video.

For more context on Target's Preview range: it's the retailer's new 'desk to dinner' offering, and it's classy. The idea is to stock your wardrobe with elegant, classic pieces that walk the tightrope between professional and fashionable, and can take you from work to anywhere but work. We can also personally vouch for the quality of the Target Preview Trench Coat (read our review here).

Along with the Preview Asymmetrical Midi Dress, the red leopard/artistic splotch pattern also comes in a $30 long-sleeve blouse that would be great mates with a pair of black pants or a high waisted skirt.

Both the Preview Asymmetrical Midi Dress ($59) and the Preview Animal Print Blouse ($30) are available in sizes 6 to 20, but be warned: you'll probably have to elbow a stranger to the ground to grab either of these styles in-store.

We're game if you are.

You can find the Target Preview Asymmetrical Midi Dress and the full Target Preview range here on their website.

Want more fashion content? Check out these reads below: