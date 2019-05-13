Let’s face it. We’re all looking for ways to be happier at work, right?

Even if you bloody love your job and wouldn’t want to do anything else, I dare you to tell me you’ve never had a day you wished you’d stayed home and eaten your weight in cheese (we’ve all been there).

I’ll be the first to chuck my hand up in the air and admit, on the odd occasion, work doesn’t look or feel as shiny as it might appear on Instagram.

But we're not here to dwell - I've come with a proposal.

One thing we all have to do every morning before going to work, regardless of what industry we work in, is put on clothes.

But what if the clothes you chose changed how you feel about yourself at work? Yep, I'm talking about colour psychology.

Before you doze off and reach for the same black trousers and jacket you wear everyday, hear me out.

Colour psychology isn't the most exact of the sciences. In fact, almost all of the research is either a) inconclusive or b) contradictory. But what we do know is wearing bright, bold colours can have an impact on your emotions.

Part of how colours make us feel comes from marketing cliches (some of which are outdated) - pink for girls, blue for boys, green with envy, purple symbolising regal authority and yellow exuding sunshine.