Everyone's wearing these 'naked sandals' right now. But be warned, there's prep involved.

When you think about winter footwear, boots come straight to mind, right?
From a staple black boot to animal print or cowboy boots, throwing on a great pair of boots is the easiest and safest way to cover your feet in the cooler months.
But do you really want to just be safe?
Boots are fine (actually, these snake skin cowboy boots are more than fine), but this season, everyone’s wearing the ‘naked sandal’.
Top Comments
These look just like the shoes that were popular for my year 10 formal in 1996.
Dare you to wear them in Katoomba this winter...