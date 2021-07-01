Should I Watch It? Starstruck, the new series that's like Notting Hill meets Broad City.

For more TV and movie recommendations, visit our Should I Watch It? hub page and sign up to our Should I Watch It? newsletter.

In the opening scene of ABC's new romantic comedy Starstruck, Rose Matafeo's character Jessie stumbles into the men's bathroom at a nightclub on New Year's Eve.

After peeing and reenacting the iconic line from the Bond franchise, she washes her hands at the sink.

A man walks out of a cubicle and starts to wash his hands in the next sink.

"What were you doing in there?" she asks him.

"Peeing," he replies.

"But you can pee standing up?" she states.

"I treated myself to sit down one," he replies.

"You would look a gift pee horse in the mouth?" she slurs, and he laughs.

Watch the trailer for ABC iview's Starstruck. Post continues below.

It's a bloody cute scene and a good indicator of what the series is like.

It's a goofy millennial romantic comedy, with relatable characters and many laugh out loud moments.

Below, I break down what the series is about and give my verdict on whether you should watch it:

What is Starstruck about?

Starstruck was created by New Zealand comedian and actor, Rose Matafeo.

She plays Jessie in the series, a millennial ex-pat living in London and trying to make ends meet with a handful of casual, dead-end jobs.

After meeting him in the bathroom at the nightclub, Jessie goes home with Tom (Nikesh Patel). The next morning, she realises she's accidentally slept with a massive film star. Think waking up and realising you've a little bit slept with Liam Hemsworth and said all sorts of things to him.

Each episode of the six-episode first season takes place in a different season - Winter, Spring, Summer, Autumn, Winter, Spring - as Jessie and Tom deal with the aftermath of their one-night stand and attempt to fit into each other's worlds.

Come for the...

The laughs. It's honestly one of the funniest TV series I've watched this year.

Stay for the...

The bloody likeable cast. Rose Matafeo is at her best in this. Nikesh Patel is ridiculously good looking and charming, in an awkward celebrity way. And Jessie's rag-tag bunch of millennial friends will remind you of your own.

What movies/TV shows will it remind you of?

Notting Hill for the Average Joe (or in this case, Joette) accidentally falling in love with a celebrity.

The Four Weddings and a Funeral series (the first season is on Stan) for a funny, light-hearted comedy about falling in and out of love. Incidentally, Patel also plays the male lead in that series.

Lovesick for the British humour. Broad City for the 'millennials trying to make it in the big city'. And New Girl for the will they/won't they.

How long is it?

There are six 25 minute episodes. So you can easily watch it in one night or on a Sunday afternoon.

So, should you watch it?

Absolutely.

Starstruck is a feel-good, funny, easy series to binge in one sitting. Not to mention it's bloody refreshing to watch a rom-com that's not centred on two, skinny white people falling in love with each other.

Did I mention that it's hilarious? And we could all do with a good dose of laughter right now.

All six episodes of Starstruck are streaming on ABC iview now.

Keryn Donnelly is Mamamia's Pop Culture Editor.



