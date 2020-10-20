'We're not friends anymore.' All the SAS Australia behind-the-scenes gossip in one place.

To catch up on all SAS Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our SAS Australia hub page.



This week, we found ourselves enthralled by a show in which Schapelle Corby fought a former Bachelorette and the Honey Badger shivered like nobody ever has before.

Channel 7's SAS Australia is uncomfortable and weird and we can't look away.

It's only just begun, but there have already been a series of rumours and behind-the-scenes information to come out from the show. We've rounded them up into one handy place... because we all enjoy seeing celebs journey towards 'finding themselves', but we also unashamedly love the gossip pls.

What really happened in the Sabrina Federick v Honey Badger fight.

One of the first day 'activities' was a... physical fight. Did we mention this show was weird?

Anyway, AFLW player Sabrina Frederick was given the opportunity to choose the opponent she would face. So naturally, she chose the largest, fittest 100 kilogram man (who also happened to be Australia's least favourite Bachelor). ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

A perfectly sensible choice, hey.

Anyway, Honey Badger Nick Cummins certainly didn't hold back his punches and initially overpowered Frederick, before she managed to get a few decent shots in. It was one of the episode's most uncomfortable moments, but Frederick was praised for her bravery in choosing to take on the toughest opponent.

On Instagram, she made it clear fighting Cummins was 100 per cent her decision.

"I want to make something very clear so that no one can twist the truth of what happened in the fighting scene... My whole life I have been fighting for equality. For people to treat all as equal, regardless of gender or race and that task was an opportunity for exactly that," she wrote.

She said she chose Cummins for two reasons: "1. I wanted to select the person I thought was the biggest challenge and 2. I knew our respect was mutual and he would give me a fair fight regardless of my gender, and I am truly grateful for him and that experience."

She said she was scared, but the point of the experience was to learn how to harness fear and stop it consuming you.

"In battle, the enemy doesn’t care about your gender or size, and we had to think like soldiers to get through each task.This is just the start, bring on episode two."

Roxy Jacenko and Candice Warner are no longer friends.

Yikes.

It turns out close friends Roxy Jacenko and Candice Warner are actually... former close friends.

Jacenko told the Kyle & Jackie O Show she and Warner fell out after filming the show, where they were made to punch each other in a physical fight.

'You know what? Is [Candice] really my friend anymore? No," Jacenko said.

"You know why I never hit back? She's my mate and I'm not going to smack (her) in the face for other people's entertainment.

"And you wouldn't continue punching when the person, me, turns their back and continue punching them in the back of the head. In boxing, that's totally not allowed. The reality is, I can't punch my then-friend in the face for people's entertainment."

She said they hadn't spoken since that day, although Jacenko found herself "sacked" as Warner's PR representative.

"People will always let you down. I believe after what I did for Candice that it was a real smack in the face, pardon the pun."

Oh... goodness.

A potential SAS Australia romance.

Going to the toilet in an open-air cubicle and being unable to shower for weeks doesn't really seem like the best environment to foster a relationship but... hey, it may have worked for two SAS Australia celebs.

Nick Cummins and Ali Oetjen were rumoured to have hit it off, as according to New Idea, the pair took an immediate liking to each other.

"Nick is definitely Ali’s type in every way," a source told the magazine.

"I could totally see these two together."

Oetjen recently broke up with her long-term boyfriend, Taite Radley, leaving her open to finding someone new and well, we know how the Honey Badger's Bachie experience turned out...

But it appears there's no truth to the Bachie-crossover we didn't know we wanted.

Speaking to SAFM's Bec, Cosi and Lehmo, Oetjen said there was no truth "at all" to this one.

"100 per cent no relationship, never was."

Was Schapelle Corby 'iced out'?

Image: Channel 7.

Before the show began airing, there were rumours Schapelle Corby was 'iced out' by the rest of the cast during filming.

Both Woman's Day and New Idea claimed she was shunned by the other celebrities, but comedian Merrick Watts hinted on Hughesy & Ed in September this wasn't true.

"There has been a lot of conjecture about Schapelle Corby and how she was treated by the rest of the cast..

"I'm here to tell you the only time anyone got upset with Schapelle was me... because I was brought on the show as the drug trafficker and when I found out she was doing my gear I was very, very upset," he joked.

Meanwhile, Oetjen told Bec, Cosi and Lehmo she and Corby's beds were on the opposite ends of the shed to each other, so they didn't have too many conversations. Even so, she described Corby as "such a sweetie" based on their few conversations - and it doesn't seem like Corby was 'iced out' at all.

Okay, but does she leave the show?

Apparently, yes.

A production source told the Daily Telegraph Roxy Jacenko - who we saw walk on Monday night's episode - and Schapelle Corby both leave.

"It was too much for them," the source said.

"They just walked. Roxy wasn't happy and Schapelle couldn't keep up with the fitness."

Feature image: Channel 7.