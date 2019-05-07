"Over the moon." Exactly what Prince Harry said when he announced the birth of his son.

To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

While announcing the birth of his son Prince Harry was a giggly, beaming, love-struck new dad.

Speaking to waiting media in Windsor, the Duke of Sussex announced he and Meghan Markle had welcomed a baby boy.

“Meghan and myself had a baby boy early this morning,” he said.

“A very healthy boy. Mother and baby are doing incredibly well, it’s been the most amazing experience I could possibly have ever imagined,” he added, bouncing on his heels, a grin plastered on his face.

You can watch Prince Harry announcing the exciting news below. Post continues after video.

“How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension,” he said giving the crowd a ‘mind-blown’ hand gesture as if he was reliving his wife’s labour, from just a few hours before.

“We’re both absolutely thrilled, and so grateful for all the love and support from everyone out there, it’s been amazing,” he added.

The royal couple are still thinking about names, with Prince Harry remarking “the baby was a little bit overdue so we’ve had some time to think about it, but yeah, that’s the next step”.

He confirmed that he, Meghan, and their son, would make their first appearance in two days, and by then they will have decided on his name.

When asked what it was like to be at the birth, Harry laughed, ” I haven’t been at many births, this is definitely my first”.

“I am incredibly proud of my wife, and every father and parent will say their child is absolutely amazing. But this little thing is absolutely to die for. So I am just over the moon.”

Buckingham Palace announced the Duchess had gone into labour and then half an hour later, around midnight AEST, shared the news of his arrival.

“We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz,” the Palace said.

Away from the glare of the cameras, Prince Harry admitted to the media he’d “only had about two hour’s sleep”.

He even apologised for the short notice for the press conference and joked about a cameraman who said sorry for not wearing a tie.

“You’re a cameraman, you can get away with it,” he laughed.

