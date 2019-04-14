Celeb in 5: Sunday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Um. Roxy Jacenko is set to star in her own reality TV show called ‘I Am Roxy’.

Roxy Jacenko could be starring in her own reality TV show, and we are very… intrigued.

It will be called I am Roxy, and will be debut on Channel 10 during pilot week, according to reports.

The 38-year-old has been spotted with a film crew around her Vaucluse mansion, and at Otto restaurant on Woolloomooloo Wharf, according to a report by Fairfax.

In 2010, early stages of a show called The Sweat Shop were filmed, based in Roxy Jacenko’s PR office, but the series never aired.

From her boss-lady antics to her adorable kids, we can’t wait to see what Roxy has in store.

2. What Australia’s favourite WAGs and influencers wore to Coachella.

Coachella is the annual music festival that sets a style agenda for the 12 months that follow.

If it was worn in front of the iconic ferris wheel by an influencer or a WAG, odds are it will be worn by every off-duty model and fashionista immediately after.

Coachella season is upon us, and praise be, there are some killer outfits.

Here are what our favourite WAGS and influencers wore to Coachella in 2019:

3. “It would be the shortest season ever.” Why Tommy Little will never be The Bachelor.

For years, fans have speculated whether Tommy Little would be the next Bachelor.

But according to The Project star’s new interview in Stellar, it seems we’ll never see the 34-year-old on the reality show.

We know, we’re disappointed too.



“If I was ever to do The Bachelor, it would be the shortest season ever,” Little told Stellar.

“I think the car door would open at the start and the girls would take one look and go, ‘Oh no!’ and shut the door and drive off,” he joked.

Earlier this year, the TV host shared his awkward experience on dating app Bumble.

You see, the only reason Little got any matches was because the women on the app thought he was fake and wanted to call him out on it.

“Are you in fact the real Tommy Little? Or are you a 60 year old sex offender with receding hairline who’s just after nudes?” one women asked.

“Am I about to be catfished by a 40 year old man living in his mum’s basement?” asked another.

4. A man got the Kardashians shaved into his head and we have so many questions.

A man just got the Kardashians shaved into his head and… wait a second… what?

The artist-come-barber posted a video of the… creation… to Instagram, and it was shared by Kim and Rob Kardashian.

He appears to have sketched the faces of the Kardashians onto his subject’s scalp, and then… attached hair.

We aren’t entirely sure how this was possible, but we have questions.

1. Why? This is unquestionably odd.

2. How? The hair is stuck to the head but it isn’t that persons hair.

3. No. Okay that’s isn’t a question, but please stop.

Despite the oddness, it’s a very impressive piece of art.

If that’s what you’d call it.

5. Everything we know about the rumour MAFS Jessika cheated on Dan with Telv Williams.

On Friday night, Married at First Sight’s Dan Webbs announced in an exclusive interview with Yahoo! Lifestyle, that he had split with Jessika Power.

He has since shared that Jess had an affair with former MAFS contestant, Telv Williams, while the couple were still together in December last year.

Dan told the publication that Telv recently messaged him, claiming he had hooked up with Jess during a time when Dan was still dating her.

“[Telv] messaged me on Instagram saying they hooked up just before Christmas,” he told Yahoo! Lifestyle, a claim that Telv confirmed in a statement to the publication.

Dan confirmed the rumour in a statement to Mamamia on Sunday.

“Telv reached out to me on Instagram to apologise and give me a heads up about Jess cheating on me with him after the final vows (just before Christmas) when we were very much still together,” he told Mamamia.

“I’m just thankful he reached out to me to confirm my gut feeling that I couldn’t trust Jess,” Dan continued. “He also told me he wasn’t the only one that hooked up with her. It’s a shame as I truly loved her.”

You can read the full post right over here.