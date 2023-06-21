9 years on from Robin Williams' death, this is what his children's lives look like now.

To the world, Robin Williams was a comedy genius, star of movies from Good Morning, Vietnam to Mrs Doubtfire to Aladdin. To Zak, Zelda and Cody Williams, he was Dad.

A year before he died, Robin explained how he used to read the entire Narnia series out loud to his kids when they were little.

"I was once reading to Zelda, and she said, 'Don't do any voices. Just read it as yourself,'" he wrote in a Reddit Ask Me Anything. "So I did, I just read it straight, and she said, 'That's better.'"

Zachary, born in 1983, was Robin's son with his first wife Valerie Velardi. Robin and Valerie divorced in 1988, and the following year, Robin married Zak's nanny, Marsha Garces. At the wedding, Marsha was six months pregnant with Robin's baby. The baby was a girl, and Robin and Marsha named her Zelda, after the character from the video game The Legend Of Zelda.

(Left) Robin Williams with Valerie Velardi. (Right) Robin Williams with Marsha Garces. Image: Getty.

"It wasn't actually me, it was my son Zachary who came up with the idea," Robin wrote on Reddit. "But once Marsha and I heard it, we said it was great."

Son Cody arrived two years after Zelda.

By the time Robin died in 2014, suffering from depression, anxiety and other mental health issues brought on by his undiagnosed Lewy body dementia, he was married to third wife Susan Schneider. Susan, Marsha, Zak, Zelda and Cody all released loving tributes to Robin.

"My last day with him was his birthday, and I will be forever grateful that my brothers and I got to spend that time alone with him, sharing gifts and laughter," Zelda wrote. "He was always warm, even in his darkest moments."

Nine years after Robin's passing shocked the world, what are his kids up to?

Zak

In his twenties, Zak dabbled in the world of showbiz, with roles in the movie The Graduates and the telemovie Slow Your Roll: Extreme Comedy. But Robin's death hit him hard.

"After my dad died by suicide in 2014, I found myself extremely anxious, depressed, and traumatised," he told Forbes.

Robin Williams with first son, Zak. Image: IMDb/Getty.

Zak began "self-medicating" with alcohol, but said the alcohol abuse left him feeling numb and disconnected, so he decided to get sober. It was then he met an "amazing" woman, Olivia June. The two of them worked together to develop an "anxiety and stress support product", Mood Chews, which they sell, with a percentage of sales going to mental health organisation Bring Change To Mind.

Along the way they also got married and had two kids, McLaurin aka Mickey (McLaurin was Robin's middle name) and Zola, continuing the family's "Z" theme in naming.

Zak, who recently celebrated six years sober, now works as a mental health advocate.

"There's undue suffering relating to not knowing the full toolkit at hand that you can use to manage mental wellbeing," he told CBS Los Angeles last week.

He's now putting his "own perspective" on the mental health issues that contributed to his father's death.

"That's how I'm seeking to continue what we like to do in our family, which is [to] be helpful and help people find healing and happiness," he says.

Zelda

With her dad by her side, Zelda started acting at age five, playing Robin's on-screen daughter in In Search Of Dr Seuss and a little girl in a ballet class in Nine Months.

Robin Williams with daughter, Zelda. Image: Getty.

In her twenties she scored a recurring role in Teen Wolf and started dating former Home And Away star Jackson Heywood, who appeared in the same show. But as a teenager, she never felt she fit the image of an actor's child – "I was really awkward and short and had this low voice," she told E! News – and even as an adult, she felt she missed out on acting gigs because she wasn't talented or attractive enough.

After her father's death, Zelda continued getting small acting roles, in shows including Criminal Minds and Jane The Virgin, but she started working towards her real dream of becoming a writer and director of films, particularly horror films.

"What I want to do there aren't women directing," she explained to E! News. "So there are no programs for women to take other women under their wing. I had to go to men and be like, 'Hey, you're in a privileged position. Will you help me out?"

In 2018, she wrote and directed the short film Shrimp, set in a BDSM den. Over the past year she's been focused on directing her first feature film, horror comedy Lisa Frankenstein – or, as she likes to call it, a "zomb-com" – written by Diablo Cody and starring Kathryn Newton and Cole Sprouse. Zelda posted on Instagram that making it was "one of the most joyful adventures of my life".

Cody

Robin's youngest son has lived a more private life than his siblings, with his on-screen appearances limited to documentaries about his dad. Cody was 22 when Robin died, and at the time, he said there were "no words strong enough" to describe the love and respect he had for him.

Robin Williams with youngest son, Cody. Image: Getty.

"I will miss him and take him with me everywhere I go for the rest of my life, and will look forward, forever, to the moment when I get to see him again," he wrote in a statement.

Cody chose to marry his long-term girlfriend, Maria Flores, on what would have been his dad's 68th birthday – July 21, 2019 – in the house where his dad and mum brought him up. Zelda posted about the wedding on Instagram, saying July 21 had meant many things to her over the years, including the birthday of her actress friend Juno Temple and the day Neil Armstrong stepped on the moon.

Zelda, Cody, Cody's wife Maria, and Zak at Cody and Maria's wedding. Image: Cassie Valente.

"And it was the day my dad was born, and the last day I got to see him," she wrote. "That last one had begun to usurp the joy of the first two in recent years... that is, until two days ago, when it became something new."

"On the 21st of July, 2019, it became the day I officially gained a new sister!"

