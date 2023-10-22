Rebecca Loos claims she had an affair with David Beckham. Now, she says, he's playing the victim.

As the world is talking about Beckham, the new four-part Netflix docuseries about David and Victoria Beckham, the pair's former personal assisstant (and David's infamous alleged lover) Rebecca Loos has been thrust back into the spotlight.

Following the release, the former personal assistant isn't just setting the record straight about their alleged four-month-long affair almost 20 years ago – she's sharing previously unheard information.

In a new interview with the The Mail on Sunday, Loos shared what she thought of the documentary and called out the former football star for making her out to be "a liar".

Beckham did not reference Loos in his new doco, or admit to any affair with his former employee. But he did say the stories that came out when she went public with details of their apparent relationship nearly two decades ago were "horrible" and left him "feeling sick every day".

To the Beckhams' former assistant and model, though, his words sounded more like a case of "poor me".

"He needs to take responsibility," she told the publication.

"He can say whatever he likes, of course, and I understand he has an image to preserve, but he is portraying himself as the victim and he's making me look like a liar, like I've made up these stories.

"He is indirectly suggesting that I'm the one who has made Victoria suffer."

Rebecca Loos. Image: Getty.

Following the alleged affair and her very public reputation as 'the other woman' in the UK, Loos fell in love, got married and moved to Norway, where she has lived for the last 14 years.

She's been able to live a relatively normal life as a yoga teacher and medical assistant, she explained, but with the release of Beckhams, the past has now come back to haunt her.

Loos acknowledged a scene in the docuseries that focussed on the pro-athlete, who tearily explained how he and his wife "got through" the scandal.

"Yes, the stories were horrible, but they're true," Loos commented.

"He talks in the documentary about this ultimately being his private life, shutting it down. I think it's one thing to keep your private life to yourself. It's another thing to mislead the public.

"And so many people had forgotten about all of this. So many people put all this behind them, this whole affair, the scandal and everything. And he's dragged it back up again in a way that is affecting my reputation...

"I think if he was going to touch on this time and how difficult it was, it would have been really nice for him to have said 'It was not my proudest time.'

"The worst bit for me is that he says he didn't like seeing his wife suffer. That bothered me. Because he's the one that's caused the suffering."

Loos believes Beckham could have handled the topic of his affair better, in a way that didn't make her feel as if she was being called a "liar".

"He could have simply said, 'That this was a tough time and I don't want to talk about it'. If you don't want to take responsibility for things because of your family and your children that's absolutely fine," she continued.

"And if he had just said, 'It was a tough time for us', and moved on I wouldn't be here today. But he specifically made it look like... my fault, that he had nothing to do with this."

David Beckham with wife Victoria in the 1990s. Image: Netflix.

Loos and Beckham became close after she was sent to Spain to work for the footballer, as she spoke the language fluently.

"He loved learning about Spanish culture, particularly food and wine," she recalled. "Once when he was under siege in his hotel, I smuggled him out in the boot of my car because I wanted to show him the real Madrid."

It was during that time Loos claims he developed "a soft spot" for her, which she reciprocated.

"He singled me out, made me feel special," she added, claiming he would try to hold her hand on the streets of Madrid or rub his feet against hers while they sat and ate. Their flirtation became sexual, she said.

"I remember turning to him and saying, 'you're so lucky, you can have whoever you want.' And he looked me in the eyes and said, 'I've never done this before.' I thought, 'Wow'. I mean, I foolishly fell for his lies."

Rebecca Loos in 2006. Image: Getty.

Despite trying to keep their closeness a secret, a photo of the pair kissing at a nightclub was published in a magazine, with Loos eventually sharing details of the alleged affair.

"During the past few months, I have become accustomed to reading more and more ludicrous stories about my private life. What appeared this morning is just one further example," Beckham said in response, though he didn't deny Loos' claim.

"The simple truth is that I am very happily married. I have a wonderful wife and two very special kids. There is nothing any third party can do to change these facts."

Following the release of Beckham, Loos said she felt inclined to speak.

"I sat on the sofa and just watched that one episode and was, well, shocked," she told The Mail on Sunday, adding that she decided to speak about the situation for her sons.

"It took me a long time to decide whether to speak about this today… if I remain silent I will be known as the liar, the one who made up the stories.

"And I also have a family and I also have children and they also have Google and they can also watch documentaries. And I want them to know that their mother was brave enough to stand up against them and to stand up for the truth."

Loos may have reached a new height of fame for being known as 'the other woman', but she says she carries "tremendous guilt" for how she handled the situation at 26 years old.

"[I feel] tremendous guilt. I was very sorry for what I had done and the way I handled it – but life's biggest mistakes are the best lessons learned," she said.

"I want people to be happy, I want families to be happy. I don't want to break things up."

However, if she hadn't shared her story – or partaken in an affair with Beckham at all – Loos says she wouldn't have taken part in the Dutch version of the reality show 71 Degrees North, which is where she met Norwegian Sven Christjar Skaiaa. He was a doctor on the show who later became her husband.

"Things happen for a reason," she said. "And now I have a wonderful life with my incredible husband and children."

Feature Image: Getty/Netflix.

