MAFS: We've Got Our First Dinner Party Injury

mamamia recaps

18 hours ago · 16 minutes

It’s been another whirlwind week on the award-winning documentary series Married At First Sight.

Ivan is the first person we’ve ever met who doesn’t know how to pronounce his own name. He’s also super rude to his mother, who just wants to play the piano and sing her heart out on national TV.

Speaking of mothers, the MVP this week has to be Connie’s mum. Pretending to hate everything about MAFS but then sitting front and centre at her daughter’s fake wedding with her hair and makeup done...we’ve all been there girlfriend. 

And the first dinner party is truly terrifying for David after Hayley takes him aside and accidentally injures his face while attempting to seduce him. 

Clare & Jessie Stephens are here to dissect everything that went down this week...

This episode was brought to you by the deliciously delightful Limited-Edition Baileys Strawberries and Cream.

CREDITS

Hosts: Jessie & Clare Stephens

Producer: Leah Porges

LINKS:

Get the latest reality TV recaps news by joining our Recaps newsletter... https://mamamia.com.au/newsletter/

Read all our MAFS Recaps here...

Ep 1: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mafs-recap/ 

Ep 2: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mafs-recap-amanda/

Ep 3: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mafs-recap-hayley/

Ep 4: http://www.mamamia.com.au/mafs-recap-tash

Ep 5: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mafs-recap-ivan/

Ep 6: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mafs-recap-michael-stacey/ 

Ep 7: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mafs-stacey/

Ep 8: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mafs-recap-dinner-party-hayley/

CONTACT US:

Bring the lols in our Facebook group, MAFS Lols... https://www.facebook.com/groups/1613407402085696/

Send us an email at podcast@mamamia.com.au or call us on the podphone at 02 8999 9386.

Love the show? You'll find more Mamamia podcasts here... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

