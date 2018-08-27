The most popular hair colour on Pinterest right now is the most whimsical we've ever seen.

Love all things beauty? Check out Mamamia’s shiny new beauty podcast, You Beauty. To ensure you never miss an episode, subscribe to You Beauty here. It’s a blast.

When it comes to hair trends on Pinterest, things move very, very fast.

Throughout the colder months, Australians were loving everything from warm chestnut brown to ‘mulled wine’ red and even Kim Kardashian inspired icy platinum blonde.

But now, it seems we’re all obsessing over the most whimsical hair colour yet.

Yep, we’re talking fairy floss-esque pale pink.

Pinterest’s 2018 Global Beauty Report, which examines what’s trending worldwide across the platform’s 207 million beauty boards, has uncovered some pretty interesting emerging beauty trends this time around – and pink hair is certainly one of them.

According to the report, searches for pink hair are up a hefty 46 per cent in Australia.

And it’s easy to see why – it looks mesmerising.

The new report also revealed what people all over the world are searching for in terms of hair colour and hair styles.

While Australians are searching (and pinning) loads of pale pink hair photos, red hair is dominating in Mexico with searches up a whopping 222 per cent, while ashy blonde-brown tones are a favourite in Japan with a 68 per cent increase.

With America’s summer festival season still dominating, braids are currently the ultimate hair style trend in the US, with the search for braids up 445 per cent in the US.

Undoubtedly influenced by the newly appointed Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, UK Pinterest users are obsessed with side buns – searches for this chic look are also up 164 per cent.

On the other hand in Spain, Spanish pinners are loving a finger wave hairstyle called ondas al agua, also known as waves on the water.

The report also uncovered Australia’s most popular makeup and beauty trends.

Unsurprisingly, our favourite eye shadow colour is still rose gold. With an increase of 188 per cent, we’re pretty sure this trend will be around for a little while longer.

And while the USA are loving ombre nails and Germany and France are loving “baby boomer nails” (a twist on the French manicure), the trending style in Australia is ‘marble nails’.

