According to the Oscars, we've entered the new updo era.

If you're a 2023 bride-to-be, please come with us. Because according to the 2023 Oscars red carpet, there's one particular beauty trend that's predicted to blow up this wedding season: the updo.

Yes! She's back. And she's looking better than ever.

Watch: Speaking of the Oscars... does anyone want to revisit Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper performing Shallow at the 2019 Oscars? WE DO. Post continues below.

On this year's red carpet, the celebrities proved the beloved updo is not only back on trend, but it's also as versatile as ever.

From nostalgic slicked-back French braids to statement topknots, here are six ways celebrities wore their updos on the Oscars 2023 red carpet.

Wedding day inspo, coming through.

1. Slicked back bun.

Lady Gaga made a surprise appearance on the 2023 Oscars red carpet, wearing this elegant slicked-back French braid, secured into a neat bun - letting her makeup look take centre stage (did someone say Haus Labs?).

Image: Getty

Vanessa Hudgens also wore an Audrey Hepburn-inspired slicked-back bun, and we think it's quite possibly the chicest 'do we've ever seen.

Image: Getty

Hudgens' hairstylist, Danielle Priano, shared a whole breakdown of how she created the look - using a styling wand with paddle brush, mousse and some hair extensions for added volume.

To finish? A black velvet ribbon.

Yep, we're predicting bows and ribbons are making a strong comeback, too!

2. Top knot.

Leave it to Rihanna to make a serious statement. The singer, who recently announced she was expecting baby number two, wore her hair up in an undone topknot, paired with loose tendrils on either side of her face.

C'mon. Is this not the most perfect topknot you've ever seen?

Image: Getty

And Rihanna wasn't the only one who jumped on the topknot train.

Sandra Oh also got the memo - rocking her signature tousled curls in a messy bun. She added wavy pieces and a fringe to frame her face.

It's so effortless, yet so considered at the same time.

Image: Getty

Model and television presenter Ashley Graham also wore a sculptured topknot, of sorts.

Her hair was slicked up in all different directions, with a series of intricate braids woven into a sleek style. It looks like an actual piece of art.

Disclaimer: It might take you a while to nail this one at home by yourself, but hey - if you've got the time.

Image: Getty

3. Waterfall ponytail.

Okay, this one is a little unorthodox, but we're kinda vibing it?? Florence Pugh wore her hair up in this retro-inspired swirly ponytail number, that doubled as a fringe, accessorising with a black velvet ribbon.

Told you ribbons were also having a moment.

So pretty, Miss Flo.

Image: Getty

4. Sleek side part.

Okay, but can we just take a quick moment for Cara Delevingne's beauty look/entire vibe?

Obviously, she wore her hair in an updo - silly question.

Worn parted to the side and slicked back in a neat chignon, the model gave expert-level glamour on the red carpet.

Image: Getty

Jenny Slate also hopped on the shiny, sleek updo trend, proving there were two clear winners at this year's Oscars: red lips and updos.

The best part? This is one look that's totally doable. (Just make sure you have some wax/gel on hand).

Image: Getty

5. Sleek middle part.

Image: Getty

Classic and elegant, Elizabeth Olsen tapped into that viral 'clean' girl beauty look, wearing her hair up in a sleek middle part.

Popularised by models such as Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid, this style has been trending for a while now - and it doesn't look like it's going anywhere anytime soon.

Miranda Kerr chose a similar style for the Vanity Fair afterparty, with a tight chignon at the back.

Image: Getty.

Surely this is one of the easiest updos getting around.

*Immediately saves for wedding inspo*.

6. Loose updo.

If you're not a fan of slicking everything back in a tight bun (because headaches are a thing), why not take a leaf out of Cate Blanchett's book and opt for a loose, effortless-looking style?

Perfected by celebrity hairstylist Robert Vetica, her hair was swept back in a dreamy low bun and teamed with minimal makeup (her electric blue Louis Vuitton gown did the talking).

Image: Getty

Feature image: Getty