"Why are you wearing a bra?" The 9 things TV shows and movies always get wrong.

After what feels like seven months of isolation, it’s fair to say we’ve all watched a lot of TV show and movies. And in between binge-watching the latest Netflix series and rewatching our favourite movies one too many times, we’ve come to notice some… mistakes.

Small mundane mistakes that don’t actually happen in real life.

From ridiculous sex scenes to people not saying “goodbye” during phone calls, movies and TV shows are full of unrealistic scenarios that never play out off-screen.

And it seems to bother a lot of people.

So much so, that one Twitter user by the name of ‘Dr Daddy Trejo’ asked her followers to share the smallest things in movies that annoyed them the most.

“For me it’s the women NEVER getting up to pee after sex and women in fight/action scenes not putting their hair up,” she wrote.

And of course, the people of Twitter delivered.

Here are nine other things TV shows and movies always get wrong.

People never finish their meals.

Have you ever noticed that people in TV shows and movies never finish their meals?

Often characters will sit down to a big breakfast spread of meals complete with coffee, pancakes, eggs, fruit and toast. But then only have one bite before running out the door.

One of the worst offenders of this is Parent Trap, where 11-year-old Annie who is playing Hallie in the scene (it’s a little confusing we know) wakes up to a big stack of chocolate chip pancakes, french toast, bacon and a tall glass of orange juicy lovingly prepared for her by housekeeper Chessy. But she doesn’t eat it.

Instead, she takes a single bite of toast and completely ignores the delicious feast in front of her.

It’s one of the many things that keeps us up at night.

Pretending to drink fake "liquid" out of coffee cups.

Speaking of eating and drinking, characters in TV shows and movies always pretend to drink tea or coffee out of mugs even though we can all clearly see there's nothing... there.

Sometimes the actors don't even commit to (fake) drinking the (pretend) liquid that they began talking immediately after they move the cup away from their mouths.

via GIPHY

And it seems to annoy a lot of people.

Sex scenes are always ridiculous.

This is the case for almost all movies and TV shows, expect maybe Normal People. (PSA: If you haven't watched it yet you need to do so. Immediately.)

From beautiful glistening bodies to simultaneous orgasms, and the ability to gracefully change positions, sex scenes are never how they play out in real life.

Most movies and TV shows don't even give the characters time to take off their shoes and socks or put on other... protective items.

via GIPHY

Women wearing bras ALL the time.

Speaking of sex scenes, women are regularly shown wearing bras either during sex or when we first wake up in the morning. But as all women know, this is not a thing we actually... do.

Sure we may have accidentally fallen asleep with our bra on one time but after having the worst night sleep of our lives we vow never to do it again.

Childbirth.

Childbirth is a uniquely beautiful (albeit painful) experience. But it doesn't always get portrayed well on screen.

In many movies and TV shows, childbirth is often glossed over or romanticised as women are shown lovingly embracing their newborn (a small six-week-old) after two minutes of suspenseful screaming.

In reality, there's a lot more that happens to the woman and baby that we aren't shown.

One particular culprit of this is the hit TV sitcom Friends. And while the show will always be a cult classic, there's a few times the show hasn't done the best job at depicting birth scenes.

In one episode, Phoebe gives birth to triplets by pushing the babies out. While this isn't impossible, there's a good chance she would have had a c-section in real life given the risk involved.

In another episode, Rachel is dramatically told last minute that her baby is breech after she begins pushing. But in reality, most doctors would have realised this earlier on and possibly recommended a c-section.

An unrealistic work-life balance.

It seems everyone in TV shows and movies has a ridiculous amount of free time when they're not at work (which is almost never).

From How I Met Your Mother to Friends or The Big Bang Theory, cast members are always seen hanging out outside the office and spending an exorbitant amount of time together at a bar or cafe. And while that's usually when the characters reveal something major to the plot of the episode, it's not very realistic and looks well, pretty... exhausting.

Not looking at the road while driving.

via GIPHY

Thanks to cheesy soap operas and predictable action movies, we always know something bad is about to go down when characters take their eyes off the road. It doesn't matter what TV show or movie we are watching, as soon as the driver looks at the passenger for a little... too long, we start getting that sinking feeling they are going to crash and begin irrationally yelling at the characters to "look at the road!"

Two seconds later something like this usually happens...

via GIPHY

or this...

via GIPHY

And even this...

via GIPHY

Characters never saying "hi" or "bye" when they answer the phone.

via GIPHY

It's one of life's greatest mysteries. Why do people in TV shows and movies never say "hello" or "goodbye" on the phone?

As soon as the character answers the phone and hears the all-important plot-altering information, they just hang up. Without a "hey how are you going?" or "talk to you later".

We guess when you're making a movie there's a lot of things you need to cut out and basic phone etiquette is one of them. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Having unrealistically perfect hair that never falls out of place.

via GIPHY

Anyone with long hair will tell you the struggle of trying to keep our hair in place. In real life, we often resort to hair ties, bobby pins and a whole lot of dry shampoo to try and keep out hair looking semi-decent during the day. But when it comes to movies and TV shows, women (and some men) always have ridiculously perfect hair that never seems to fall out of place.

It doesn't matter if they just woke up in the morning, emerged from the ocean or just finished saving the world from a supervillain, characters always have picture-perfect hair.

The same applies to makeup as well.

What other things do movies and TV shows get wrong? Let us know in the comments below.

Feature Image: NBC/Walt Disney Pictures.