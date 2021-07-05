Sex/Life introduced us to the 'Coital Alignment Technique'. It's one of the best sex positions.

If you, like the rest of Australia, stumbled upon the term 'Coital Alignment Technique' while deep into episode five of Sex/Life and then googled it immediately... welcome.

Yes, it may not have been as jaw-dropping as that shower scene in episode three, but it is something we need to talk about just as much.

"When done right, it provides the ultimate connection," says Billie in her slightly over-egged narration while she and Brad are doing the position. They both appear to come at the same time and fall even more madly in love than before.

But is that even... possible?

Well, according to experts, it is.

Sexologist (and brand new host of Mamamia's sex podcast, Sealed Section), Chantelle Otten, explains that "CAT, as it is often called, is great for vulva owners as it promotes both external clit stimulation and internal penetration at the same time - win win".

How do you do the Coital Alignment Technique?

Good question to ask. Slightly harder one to answer.

Why? Because we can't physically demonstrate without this page being listed as pornography, or me being fired. And also, because it's a pretty hard move to nail.

While Cam Fraser (Lovehoney's certified sexologist and counsellor) describes it as a "modified version of missionary style sex," the emphasis should be on the word 'modified' as there's quite a bit of difference.

The aim is to enhance pleasure "through consistent clitoral stimulation from the penetrative partner positioning themselves higher," explains Cam, as this results in the penetrative partner's 'pubic mound' pressing against the clitoris.

So, the penetrative party member lies on top of their partner, inserts their penis or uses a strap on or dildo, and then raises themselves higher so their public mound is resting on their partner's clit. This also involves getting a lot closer in the face department, so increased eye contact is available as a tasty side dish.

For a visual, here's a screenshot of Billie and Brad acting it out on Sex/Life:

Image: Netflix.