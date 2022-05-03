Sheer pants and bedazzled bras: All the best Met Gala after party looks in one place.

While the glamorous Met Gala red carpet calls for an official dress code – with this year's theme being 'Guilded Glamour' – the after party has no such rules. Meaning any and all fashion can be found.
And this year, all was certainly the choice.
From Kendall Jenner's lacy sheer set to Hailey Bieber's bedazzled bra, here are some of the best Met Gala after party outfits.
Kendall Jenner Met Gala After Party
Laura Harrier Met Gala After Party
Olivia Rodrigo Met Gala After Party
Kacey Musgraves Met Gala After Party
Addison Rae Met Gala After Party
Addison Rae. Image: Getty.
Evan Mock Met Gala After Party
Hailey Bieber Met Gala After Party
Yasmin Wijnaldum Met Gala After Party
Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham Met Gala After Party
Feature Image: Getty / Mamamia / Instagram @kaigayoso.