"We’re confident": Bookies have closed bets on where Meghan Markle will give birth.

In the months leading up to the birth of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s baby, there has been rich speculation regarding the location of the birth.

But now, it seems, we might have the best idea of where Meghan will be giving birth.

And it looks like it’s at home.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes announced the betting company has closed bets for where Meghan will be giving birth, because they are “confident” the Duchess will give birth at home.

“We know the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are keeping things private but we’re confident Meghan will give birth at home and have suspended betting as a result,” the representative said.

There was speculation following the Duchess’s pregnancy announcement that she would opt for a home birth, as it appears to align with her lifestyle and personal values.

Earlier this month, there were also reports that Meghan would be ‘snubbing’ the Queen’s official doctors for the birth.

The Daily Mail reported that the former Suits actress has appointed her own delivery team, led by a female doctor.

“Meghan said she doesn’t want the men in suits. She was adamant that she wanted her own people. It did leave a few of us a little baffled,” the source was quoted as saying to the The Daily Mail.

“It is slightly surprising. These people [the Queen’s doctors] are the best of the best and when it comes down to it, their role would actually be very limited in the birth itself, assuming all goes to plan.”

If true, this means that Alan Farthing and Guy Thorpe-Beeston, gynaecologists who specialise in high risk births and who have overseen the arrival of all three of Kate Middleton’s children, won’t be present.

However, Meghan was not able to completely snub the tradition. It is official royal protocol to include some of the Queen’s doctors, so these medical professionals will be on standby should there be complications with the birth, which is suspected to be in the safety of Frogmore Cottage.

While childbirth in the private Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital is commonplace for the British royal family in the 21st century, previous to Diana it was tradition to give birth within Buckingham palace.

