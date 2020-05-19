The Spill: Tuesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. “I have it harder.” MasterChef’s Laura responds to claims of favouritism from judge Jock Zonfrillo.

Pasta queen and MasterChef: Back To Win contestant, Laura Sharrad worked for one of the judges of the reality TV show, Jock Zonfrillo for two years.

And despite many viewers thinking that it might be an advantage for the 24-year-old contestant, she has shared otherwise.

When speaking to TV Week she said, “Because I worked in Jock’s [judge Jock Zonfrillo] restaurant Orana for two years, people think I’m a favourite.

“If anything, it’s the opposite. I have it harder because Jock knows my food very well. Unless I plate up perfection, he makes it very well known.

“I do think it’s a disadvantage, really.”

Sharrad worked for Zonfrillo back in 2015, when she was the pastry chef at his Adelaide restaurant. And we presume she learnt plenty there, considering all three judges of this season’s MasterChef seem to die a little when they taste her sensational pasta dishes.

2. Abbie Chatfield on “self slut-shaming” when you have an STI.

Since Abbie Chatfield’s appearance on Matt Agnew’s season of The Bachelor, she has made a name for herself for being open and candid with her social media followers about plenty of things. Whether it’s about love, sex or body image, Abbie is happy to discuss it.

And today on her podcast It’s A Lot, she delved into the topic of STIs.

She spoke about how she was recently diagnosed with human papillomavirus (HPV), how she now needs to have a biopsy and explained that despite STIs becoming less taboo to talk about, many women still ‘self slut-shame’.

“While I know that HPV is ridiculously common, it’s hard to not feel like I did the wrong thing in the past and I keep beating myself up over this,” she said.

“When it comes to self slut-shaming, this is something that I still struggle with a lot. I have had STIs in the past.

“When I’ve gotten STIs before I’ve been like ‘I’m such a f***ing idiot’ and you do beat yourself up.”

She also said that when STIs are compared to more commonly discussed infections, they are thought about completely differently.

“If you’re at work and someone’s irresponsible enough to come into work when they have influenza A (the flu) and you sit next to them and get the flu, that’s not your fault. You don’t think ‘I shouldn’t have gone to work that day, I shouldn’t have sat next to that person, I should’ve sanitised my entire desk.'”

3. “It’s really, really hard.” FiFi Box on being fat-shamed after giving birth.

After giving birth to her daughter Daisy Belle last year, radio presenter FiFi Box was rudely fat-shamed when out in public.

The 43-year-old explained on her Fox FM breakfast show this morning, that she had been exercising at her local park when someone she knew made an unnecessary comment about her weight.

“Since having Daisy, I’ve really struggled to lose the baby weight. I’ve never carried this much weight in my life so it’s debilitating and it hurts my neck and my feet,” she said.

“I feel like me in my twenties I could shift weight, but me now it’s quite difficult. I’m really trying to get myself out there but it’s very hard to be motivated – it’s cold, we are all in lockdown – but I got myself out there.”



After deciding to go for a walk, FiFi ran into a man she knew.

“He came in for a cuddle, which is weird because we are in a coronavirus world where you’re meant to socially distance, and as he’s hugged me he says, ‘There’s a lot to cuddle!'” she said.

“It’s hard enough to get myself out there exercising and then to be reminded. It’s not fun when people highlight that you’re carrying weight,” she added.

“My body doesn’t do what it used to do, so that for me is a big sign that I really need to shift it, but it’s really, really hard.”

It’s an understandable challenge for any mum who has recently given birth, let alone with everything going on in the world right now.

4. “Someday I’ll see you again old boy.” Fitzy’s emotional tribute to his dog that passed away.

Radio host Ryan “Fitzy” Fitzgerald has opened up about losing his dog during an emotional segment on Fitzy and Wippa this morning.

After sharing the news of his dog’s passing on Instagram on Monday night, the 43-year-old called for men to be more open with their feelings.

“I didn’t want to do this segment, we talk about toxic masculinity all the time, blokes should be sharing their feelings and in the current climate we are in at the moment we should be doing this quite a bit,” he said.

“Fellas if you’ve got these feelings pent-up, you need to talk to someone. You should be talking about this stuff. It’s always been that old adage of men don’t want to show weakness but I think that’s bullsh*t, I think we need to push that aside.”

Fitzy went on to share how his dog, Cooper, suffered from sudden health problems.

“It happened really fast, he hit a wall about 11, he wouldn’t eat, he wouldn’t move. I thought he’s in a bit of trouble here. We found out he had a huge tumour in his stomach. I couldn’t understand why BJ was so emotional, and I told her ‘we have to be positive.'”

“‘Be positive’ and in the back of my mind I was just saying to myself ‘it’s just a dog, it’s just a dog.’ It didn’t hit me until I got home because he’s not annoying me anymore, I just wanted him to annoy me,” he said bursting into tears.

Having to break the news to his sons – Hewston, eight, and Lennox, five – was another difficult moment for Fitzy.

“I rang Hewie and I said mate he’s pretty crook, I don’t think he’s going to make it. Hewie didn’t know how to react so he puts the phone down and yells to Lenny: ‘He’s going to die!’ and you just hear Lenny howling in the background but that was their coping mechanism.”

5. A fake ‘earpiece’ and a missing contestant: 5 editing fails fans have spotted on MasterChef.

Warning: This post contains spoilers for MasterChef 2020.

For the past four weeks, MasterChef has been blasting into lounge rooms all over the country.

Seeing our favourites back in the kitchen competing for the title is exactly the wholesome content we need right now.

But just like other reality TV shows, MasterChef is not immune to editing fails.

From a fake ‘earpiece’ to a missing contestant, little things can often go unnoticed in the editing process. But thanks to some keen-eyed viewers, we’ve been able to spot these not-so-subtle mistakes.

Here are five of the biggest editing blunders so far on this season of MasterChef.

Reynold goes missing.

On last Sunday’s episode, we watched as Hayden Quinn was sadly eliminated from the competition. But when it came time to say goodbye, fans noticed one contestant was missing.

Despite appearing earlier in the episode, Reynold Poernomo was very clearly absent for Hayden’s farewell.

And it didn’t take fans long to point it out on Twitter.

“But where’s Reynold?” one person commented.

“Is anyone else wondering where Reynold is?” said another.

To read more about MasterChef editing fails, read our earlier article here.

Feature image: Instagram/@laurasharrad

