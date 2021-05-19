The real reason why Manu missed out on being a MasterChef judge, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. The real reason why Manu missed out on being a MasterChef judge.

It turns out My Kitchen Rules judge Manu Feildel was very close to landing a job on MasterChef.

During Tuesday night's episode of Anh's Brush With Fame, the 47-year-old explained that there was just "one little issue" that stopped him from scoring the gig. And that was his French accent.

"I got the call the next day and they said to me, 'Manu, we really... Frankly, you've got to understand that you were that close'," he told Anh.

"'We really love you. We really think that you've got a great character. But there's one little issue that we can't go past - your French accent...'"

Manu went on to say that he almost missed out on My Kitchen Rules for the same reason, but the fact that he used to work with Pete Evans at Hugo's restaurant in Sydney helped him get the job.

"My agent calls me back and said, 'Well, guess what. You're back on the list. The first executive producers pushed hard to get you in, but also Pete Evans doesn't want to work with anybody else but you'."

He's now been a judge on the show for the past 10 seasons.

2. So, Lizzie just revealed that she and Seb had broken up prior to their loved-up MAFS reunion episode.

So it turns out Lizzie Sobinoff and Seb Guilhaus weren't actually together for the MAFS reunion. And... what?

Speaking on the podcast, The Good Chat With Anita Anabe, Lizzie explained that her and Seb actually split before the reunion was filmed and she was later accused of staying with him for the money.

"When Seb and I announced that we weren’t in a romantic relationship anymore, it was really s**t because the reunion was coming up and that was hard," she explained.

"I remember doing the reunion and people were like, ‘Oh, you didn’t sell your relationship?"

But Liz insisted that was not the case, and clarified that she wasn't paid anything.

She went on to confrim that her and Seb are in fact, separated.

"After we mutually broke up, we were still in contact every single day so I tried to distance myself but it’s hard because we had a place together," she said.

"It was really, really hard. He’s my first proper boyfriend. He’s also very good at understanding me and it’s nice to see he’s always going to be in my life."

3. Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher’s farmhouse, unsurprisingly, looks nothing like a farmhouse.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have finished building their dream home.

Sharing the details (and the most important part: the photos) with Architectural Digest, the couple explained how much work went into building their six-acre sustainable farmhouse property in Los Angeles.

"Building a house from the ground up is no small thing. This was either going to make us or break us." Kunis told the publication.

Thankfully, both Kunis and Kucher had the same design aesthetic and loved the same architect, Howard Backen.

"When we looked at each other’s boards, 90 per cent of the images we selected were the same, and most of the houses we pinned were designed by Howard," she said.

Explaining why they went with the ever so popular farmhouse style, Kunis said: "We wanted a home, not an estate."

"We wanted the house to look like an old barn, something that had been here for decades, that was then converted into a house. But it also had to feel modern and relevant," Kutcher added.

However, they also wanted it to look kinda contemporary.

"We were obsessed with Soho Farmhouse and other projects Vicky [their interior stylist] spearheaded. We loved the way she mixed fabrics, patterns, textures - really her whole aesthetic," Kunis said.

The couple, who first met back when they both starred in That 70s Show, have two children: a six-year-old daughter Wyatt and four-year-old son Dimitri.

4. Ashley Graham has shared a selfie of her “traumatic” postpartum hair loss.

Ashley Graham has opened up about her experience with hair loss after the birth of her son, Isaac, in January 2020.

Speaking to Parents earlier this month, the supermodel and mum shared that the experience was more "traumatic than even birth".

"I think it was like around four months, my whole hairline fell out. And that was more traumatic than even birth because I was like, 'My hair's falling out in clumps — what am I doing?' and then I realised it's actually a thing," Graham, 33, told the publication.

But in candid Ashley Graham style, she'd previously shared a photo of it in March.

"I may not be a bond girl but I can be a bond villain (postpartum baby hairs come through!!!)," she captioned the photo on Instagram.

Ugh, we love her.

5. A baby at 50 and a notoriously private dating life: What we know about Naomi Campbell in 2021.

American rapper and former rumoured boyfriend Sean 'Diddy' Combs once said, "There is no debate: Naomi Campbell is the world’s greatest supermodel".

With her instantly recognisable, striking features, many would agree.

But while the now 50-year-old has graced the cover of almost every high-fashion magazine and walked the top designer's runways countless times, she has rarely spoken about her private life.

Announcing the birth of her daughter on Instagram on Tuesday, Campbell kept the details of the birth and the baby's name a secret. She also made no reference to the child's father.

"A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother," she wrote. "So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love."

Campbell's mum, Valerie, also shared the same photo and captioned it: "I’m beyond thrilled as I’ve waited a long time to be grandmother."

It's unknown whether Campbell is currently in a relationship.

Here's what we do know about Naomi Campbell's very private life.

Naomi Campbell's rise to fame.

Naomi Campbell was born in South London in 1970, and for the most part, raised by her Chinese-Jamaican grandmother Ruby. During her childhood, her single mum Valerie travelled across Europe performing as a professional dancer.

"I do feel that I abandoned her," Valerie told Oprah Winfrey in 2010. "Looking back on that, you know, you sort of realise that material possessions are not the only thing that a child needs. But, sometimes, that child needs its biological mother."

For more on what we know about Naomi Campbell, read our earlier article here.



