The Bachelor's Laura on that Locky and Bella 'pact' rumour, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. 'People jump to tear down a good connection.' The Bachelor's Laura on that Locky and Bella 'pact' rumour.



This year's season of The Bachelor has had its fair share of rumours, including a very persistent rumour that frontrunner Bella and the bachie himself knew each other and made a 'pact' before filming began.

Eliminated Bachie contestant Nadine Kodsi told the So Dramatic podcast about the so called 'pact' following her elimination, and both Bella and Locky have denied it too.

﻿On Thursday, eliminated contestant Laura Calleri told Mamamia she definitely didn't believe the rumour.

"No, I definitely don't think they did [have a pact]," Laura said, adding Bella was her "best mate" and she backed her to win Locky's heart at the end.

"I think people just jump at any chance to tear down a good connection between two people. I don't think they knew each other beforehand."

Laura, who became known for her narration and portrayal as a 'snob' told Mamamia she never expected to be cast as a villain, but was overall pleased with her Bach experience.

"As time has gone on people have realised that's just how I am. I'm a bit dry and sarcastic," she said.

"Obviously there's so many more different parts to my personality than what you saw, but I was 100 per cent me. All my friends and family were like 'Oh that is totally something that you would say'.

"I think a lot of viewers have said that I was speaking what everyone else was thinking. I don't regret it at all, I think I helped make sense of the show."

Laura said she had no issues with her portrayal as a 'snob', who liked the finer things in life. Because uh, it's accurate, but she has many more "relatable" parts of her personality that didn't come across.

"I've always been a very confident person, so I'm not going to apologise for that," she said.

"I definitely know my downfalls though, and if I screw up I definitely apologise and work on myself.

"I think in terms of the expensive taste, it's something that's grown over the years and my family will tell you I've always liked nice things and been brought up that way."

2. The Rock and his entire family have tested positive for COVID-19 and his video message from quarantine has us rather teary.

Today, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has taken to Instagram to share the news that himself, his wife Lauren Hashian and their two daughters, Jasmine and Tiana have tested positive for COVID-19.

In the video message to his 196 million followers, The Rock explained how they've been coping.

"I wanted to give you guys a helpful update on some of the things I've been going through on my end for the past two to three weeks," he began.

"My wife, my two baby girls and myself [sic] have all tested positive for COVID-19.

"I can tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family," The Rock continued.

"My number one priority is to protect my family, protect my children… I wish it was only me who tested positive, but it wasn't. It was my entire family."

As The Rock continued to explain, his family picked up the virus from close family friends but they immediately self-isolated so they didn't spread it further.

And now, The Rock and his girls are coming out the other side.

"But I'm happy to tell you guys, we're good. We're on the other side, we're no longer contagious and we're healthy," he said.

"Nobody really had any idea what was going to happen to the show but producers wanted to get the numbers down ASAP. The girls weren’t told that the mass exodus was anything to do with COVID until after they’d been evicted.

"They left the mansion that night and everybody else moved out the next morning as production was halted."

Maybe the new zoom format will shake up the format enough to keep us watching. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

4. Paris Hilton opens up about past abusive boyfriends and how she considered their actions ‘normal’ at the time.

This story contains themes of domestic violence that may be triggering to some readers.

The trailer for Paris Hilton's first YouTube documentary, This Is Paris, has dropped and it looks like she will be sharing a glimpse into her life behind the scenes as well as an insight to her childhood trauma.

In a clip from the trailer, Paris says: "I couldn't tell you guys because every time I tried, I would get punished by them. I still have nightmares about it..."

The 39-year-old candidly discussed her experiences in abusive relationships saying: "I went through multiple abusive relationships. I was strangled, I was hit, I was grabbed aggressively. I put up with things no one should.

"I had become so used to [abusive behavior] at Provo, that it made me feel like it was normal."

She went on to explain the behaviour that persisted through five consecutive relationships.

"They all seemed like such nice guys and then the true colours would show. They'd get jealous, or defensive, or try to control me. And there would come a point where they would become physically, verbally, and emotionally abusive.

"I didn't really understand what love or relationships were. I thought that them getting so crazy meant that they were in love with me. Looking back, I can't believe I let people treat me like that."

The documentary premieres on YouTube, September 14.

If this post brings up any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service. It doesn’t matter where you live, they will take your call and, if need be, refer you to a service closer to home.



5. "Kim gives birth to Kylie." A recap of the Kanye West video no one was ever meant to see. Until now.

Oh, goodie.

A previously unreleased Kanye West music video in which his wife 'gives birth' to her younger sister is just what 2020 needs.

This week, director Eli Russell Linnetz leaked a three-year-old music video for 'Feel Me', Tyga's 2017 track with Kanye, for reasons no one is quite sure of.

Tyga dated Kylie Jenner for three years, and they broke up in 2017, which is why the video was never officially released.

Linnetz then swiftly removed it from his YouTube channel. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

But nothing is ever truly gone from the internet, and that is especially true for a video of Kylie Jenner's giant body being jumped over by a very small monster truck that he may or may not have forgotten to also delete from his Instagram account.

Confused? Same, and the below play-by-play with certainly not change that. This video makes precisely zero sense.

It starts with a thunderstorm and a... comet, before we find ourselves at a dirt race track.

Then a monster truck starts and a silhouette of Kylie Jenner in a short, blonde wig walks towards the lightning. Does anyone want to tell her that is unsafe?

I guess not, because we cut back to the truck and hold up, this thing has just started up and it's already sparking. I don't know much about cars but I believe that is a bad... sign.