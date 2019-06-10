Celeb in 5: Monday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Lady Gaga was heckled on stage about Bradley Cooper and used a few explicit words to shut the angry crowd down.

Lady Gaga has precisely no time for people (like us) who are not-so-secretly hoping she is soon to go public about a romance with Bradley Cooper.

The Sun reports the singer hit back at hecklers during a Las Vegas performance on Saturday night after they asked where ­Bradley Cooper was, days after his split from his partner of four years Irina Shayk with whom he shares a two-year-old daughter.

Before performing Shallow, the breakout hit from the film A Star is Born, the very movie that became the source of Gaga-Cooper romance rumours, she told the crowd: “And one more thing, be kind or f**k off.”

Yikes.

Gaga ended her engagement to Christian Carino in February after two years together, and last week, model Irina moved out of the home she shared with Bradley.

Reports have hinted that the speculation following two emotional live performances of Shallow in Las Vegas in January and again at the Oscars in February may have contributed to Bradley and Irina's break-up.

This was further fuelled when Irina unfollowed Gaga on Twitter.

2. Gwyneth Paltrow has given an honest insight into why she and her husband don’t live together.

It's no secret Gwyneth Paltrow marches to the beat of her own drum in many aspects of life.

And her marriage is no exception.

Speaking to the Sunday Times this weekend, Gwyneth, 46, revealed her husband Brad Falchuk, 48, doesn't actually live with her - or rather hasn't moved in completely - despite the couple tying the knot last September.

Instead, they each spend a few nights each week in their separate homes with their own children.

She's conscious of ensuring this living situation is upheld while they still have their teenage children from separate marriages living with them.

“Oh, all my married friends say that the way we live sounds ideal and we shouldn’t change a thing,” Gwyneth told the publication.

She says co-parenting Brad’s son, Brody, and daughter, Isabella, with two teens of her own - daughter Apple, 15, and son Moses, 13, isn't always easy.

“I mean, sometimes that piece gets complicated when there are two teenage girls," she says of Isabella and Apple. "If you’re not all drinking the same Kool-Aid, it can be tough. I do think, though, at the end of the day, everyone wants the same thing, which is to feel love and be accepted.”

It sounds like they're not quite like The Brady Bunch yet.

3.Ellen Pompeo has had to defend an interview where she called working on Grey’s Anatomy ‘toxic’.

Earlier this week, Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo crushed a small part of our souls when she came out and said the first 10 years of working on the long-running drama was "a really toxic work environment".

In an interview with Empire‘s Taraji P. Henson for Variety, Pompeo – a.k.a Dr Meredith Grey – said there were times when she considered leaving the series.

“The first 10 years we had serious culture issues, very bad behaviour, really toxic work environment,” she explained.

Now, Pompeo, who has played Dr Meredith Grey on Grey’s Anatomy since 2005, has been forced to defend her comments because it turns out, none of us want to imagine our favourite sexy doctors being arseholes at work in real life.

"Hey! Anyone having feelings over Variety piece. It’s not worth getting yourself upset over not singling anyone out..as a show we all had a part to play in the environment me included..as many workplaces do. We changed that story. That’s the story we all have the power to change!" the actress posted on Twitter.

"None of my comments in print are ever meant to shade anyone. That’s so not productive. My words about my journey are always meant to inspire and reflect. My shade is very obvious when I’m not subtle about it you all should know that!!

Pompeo also acknowledged how much people love Grey’s Anatomy, but stood by her initial comments about the workplace environment she's spent half her adult life in.

"I’m aware how much love there is for this show and these characters...no one has more love than me..I’ve dedicated half my life to it. The show has been a blessing for us all in different ways. The negative vibes...not healthy....and ummmm a doctah."

4.Former Neighbours star Eliza Taylor and former Home and Away star Bob Morley have shocked fans by announcing they’re married.

Aussie actors made good in the US Eliza Taylor and Bob Morley have announced they're, well, they're married.

For those who might not remember who these people are, 30-year-old Taylor starred as Janae Timmins on Neighbours from 2003-2008, and 35-year-old Morley played Andrew "Drew" Curtis on Home and Away between 2006-2008.

At first glance, this happy story doesn't seem all that... surprising? Taylor and Morley have played potential love interests Bellamy Blake and Clarke Griffin on the hit sci-fi TV show The 100 since 2014 after moving to America from Australia to make it in Hollywood, after all.

But when you get your head around the fact no one actually knew these two were dating, let alone engaged, you can admire the way they managed to keep it all a secret.

The couple announced their relationship (and recent wedding) on their respective Twitter accounts over the weekend.

"Recently I married my best friend and soul mate @WildpipM We are very happy and ask that you keep your comments kind and respect our privacy at this time," Taylor tweeted.

Morely added, "It is with such a full heart that I call @MisElizaJane my wife This is something we both cherish very deeply and are beyond happy. Please remember to be respectful and kind to one another. Be well be kind."

Whatever the reason Taylor and Morley decided to keep their relationship private for so many years, good on them!

5."We're keeping his light alive." Guy Sebastian on the loss that inspired his new song.

Late last year, Guy Sebastian was living and working in LA when he received a phone call.

His friend, Luke Liang, who he’d travelled the world touring and making music with for years, had passed away.

On Sunday night, we saw the 37-year-old singer-songwriter sat beside his wife, stylist and TV presenter Jules Sebastian, for a 60 Minutes interview, struggling to articulate how Liang lost his life to his battle with mental health.

