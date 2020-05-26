News
celebrity

The Spill: Tuesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Biggest mistake of my life.” The text message Beau Ryan sent Kyle Sandilands about his mental health.

Earlier this week, Kyle Sandilands caught everyone off guard when he shared he has been secretly battling with mental health issues.
Following the backlash from his controversial 60 Minutes interview, Kyle explained on the Kyle and Jackie O Show that he feels “very alone even though I’m constantly surrounded by people.”

“I don’t have anything [physically wrong] that I know of… but there is something wrong, but it’s not a medical thing,” he told Jackie O on Monday morning.

“I’m not joking. Inside my person, I’m very sad,” he said, choking up.

She went on to explain that the MasterChef cast and crew “take the health and safety of each other and our community seriously and feel fortunate to continue bringing you a season we’re thrilled you love”.

So there we have it, we can expect to see Melissa safely back on our screens tonight when MasterChef continues at 7.30pm on Channel Ten.

3. A cryptic tweet and Killing Eve: The theory about Taylor Swift’s brother, Austin Swift.

Taylor Swift has been involved in a dispute between herself and her new manager, Scooter Braun for some time.

Ever since her long-time manager, Scott Borchetta sold his label Big Machine Records to Scooter Braun, the controversial manager of Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato, she has been unhappy about it for one reason: she is not allowed to perform her old songs.

“Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun have now said that I’m not allowed to perform my old songs on television because they claim that would be re-recording my music before I’m allowed to next year,” she wrote across all her social media accounts.

Now, Taylor might have found a way around that.

In the latest episode of Killing Eve, an unknown band called Jack Leopards and the Dolphin Club performed her hit song, Look What You Made Me Do. 

Taylor was so happy about it that she tweeted that she was “VERY STOKED”.

And now her fans on Twitter have a very convincing theory that the song was organised by Taylor and actually sung by her brother, Austin Swift.

Let us explain.

Firstly, there is no record of this band existing before now.

Secondly, on the show’s soundtrack Nils Sjöberg,  the pseudonym Taylor used on her Calvin Harris song, This Is What You Came For was credited.

Thirdly, Taylor has apparently been begging the show’s creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge to allow her brother to perform a song for the show for months. The two were even spotted in the studio with her producer late last year, supposedly recording the cover.

And finally, her brother’s Twitter username used to be “The Dolphin Club.”

We hope fans are right because this is bloody genius.

Listen to The Spill, Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast. In today’s episode, co-hosts Kee Reece and Laura Brodnik chat about Taylor Swift’s brother. Post continues below. 

4. It turns out the Queen had some thoughts about Meghan Markle’s wedding dress. Well, allegedly.

Rumours have emerged that the Queen had some thoughts about the dress Meghan Markle wore to her wedding in May, 2018.

The gown, designed by Clare Waight Keller, the artistic director of French fashion house Givenchy, was simple and elegant. It was also white.

Image: Getty.

According to a royal source, the Queen didn't think that was appropriate.

"The Queen is said to have expressed surprise that Meghan, a divorcee, wore quite such a white dress for her wedding," they told the Daily Mail.

If you didn't know, Meghan was married to actor and producer Trevor Engelson from 2011 to 2013.

Of course, Meghan was entitled to wear whatever she wanted to her wedding - be it her first or her tenth.

5. Last night, Guy Sebastian's brother auditioned for The Voice. It brought Guy to tears.

On Monday night’s episode of The Voice, coach Guy Sebastian heard a very familiar voice.

It belonged to his younger brother Chris, who hoped to turn the chairs of his brother, as well as the other coaches Delta Goodrem, Boy George and Kelly Rowland during his blind audition.

“My name is Chris Sebastian and I’m an all-star,” he said. “Having my brother on the panel… I’ve had some sleepless nights.”

Image: Nine.

On Monday night’s episode of The Voice, coach Guy Sebastian heard a very familiar voice.

It belonged to his younger brother Chris, who hoped to turn the chairs of his brother, as well as the other coaches Delta Goodrem, Boy George and Kelly Rowland during his blind audition.

“My name is Chris Sebastian and I’m an all-star,” he said. “Having my brother on the panel… I’ve had some sleepless nights.”

Chris was praised by all of the coaches, before they even knew he was related to one of their own (apparently a lot of tears from Guy didn't give it away).

Finally, Kelly realised something was up and asked him his last name.

Guy got really emotional talking about how much he loved his brothers, and uh... *wipes eyes*

Chris chose Kelly as his coach for the season, and after telling Kelly to "look after my bro," Guy ran backstage to hug his mum.

Was this the most wholesome moment in Australian reality TV, perhaps ever?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A familiar face with an incredible Voice ???? #TheVoiceAU

A post shared by The Voice Australia (@thevoiceau) on May 25, 2020 at 3:06am PDT

 For more on Chris Sebastian, read our earlier article here.

Feature Image: Instagram @therealbeauryan

rush 2 months ago 1 upvotes
First of all, genuine question - does the whole 'white dress = purity/virginity' thing still exist, or do most women just wear white dresses because it's tradition? TBH, I can barely tell the difference between white and off-white (let alone the cream, the bone, the ivory, or the beige!), if a bride wore white when she 'shouldn't', I doubt I would have even noticed. I suppose it might matter to someone of the Queen's vintage - but I very much doubt that the alleged source has ever met or spoken to the queen, so I'll take that report with a grain of salt. 

Secondly, I can see what Kyle is doing. He's overshared and opened himself up a little bit, and is now trying to be all blokey and gruff, and play it off as if it's not a big deal. He seems to be stuck in that era of 'men need to toughen up, only wimps ask for help', when we are just starting to break through all that bullshit. I hope he's able to push beyond the bravado and get some help. 
