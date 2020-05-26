The Spill: Tuesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

“I don’t have anything [physically wrong] that I know of… but there is something wrong, but it’s not a medical thing,” he told Jackie O on Monday morning.

“I’m not joking. Inside my person, I’m very sad,” he said, choking up.

She went on to explain that the MasterChef cast and crew “take the health and safety of each other and our community seriously and feel fortunate to continue bringing you a season we’re thrilled you love”. So there we have it, we can expect to see Melissa safely back on our screens tonight when MasterChef continues at 7.30pm on Channel Ten.

3. A cryptic tweet and Killing Eve: The theory about Taylor Swift’s brother, Austin Swift.

Taylor Swift has been involved in a dispute between herself and her new manager, Scooter Braun for some time.

Ever since her long-time manager, Scott Borchetta sold his label Big Machine Records to Scooter Braun, the controversial manager of Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato, she has been unhappy about it for one reason: she is not allowed to perform her old songs.

“Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun have now said that I’m not allowed to perform my old songs on television because they claim that would be re-recording my music before I’m allowed to next year,” she wrote across all her social media accounts.

Now, Taylor might have found a way around that.

In the latest episode of Killing Eve, an unknown band called Jack Leopards and the Dolphin Club performed her hit song, Look What You Made Me Do.

Taylor was so happy about it that she tweeted that she was “VERY STOKED”.

And now her fans on Twitter have a very convincing theory that the song was organised by Taylor and actually sung by her brother, Austin Swift.

Let us explain.

Firstly, there is no record of this band existing before now.

Secondly, on the show’s soundtrack Nils Sjöberg, the pseudonym Taylor used on her Calvin Harris song, This Is What You Came For was credited.

Thirdly, Taylor has apparently been begging the show’s creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge to allow her brother to perform a song for the show for months. The two were even spotted in the studio with her producer late last year, supposedly recording the cover.

And finally, her brother’s Twitter username used to be “The Dolphin Club.”

We hope fans are right because this is bloody genius.

4. It turns out the Queen had some thoughts about Meghan Markle’s wedding dress. Well, allegedly.

Rumours have emerged that the Queen had some thoughts about the dress Meghan Markle wore to her wedding in May, 2018.

The gown, designed by Clare Waight Keller, the artistic director of French fashion house Givenchy, was simple and elegant. It was also white.

According to a royal source, the Queen didn't think that was appropriate.

"The Queen is said to have expressed surprise that Meghan, a divorcee, wore quite such a white dress for her wedding," they told the Daily Mail.

If you didn't know, Meghan was married to actor and producer Trevor Engelson from 2011 to 2013.

Of course, Meghan was entitled to wear whatever she wanted to her wedding - be it her first or her tenth.