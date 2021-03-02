News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

fashion

PSA: This $25 Kmart knit dress is exactly what your Autumn wardrobe needs.

ADVERTISEMENT

While we're all a bit devastated that summer is over, at least one thing to be excited about is autumn and winter fashion.

Boots, jackets, coats! Yep, it's almost time to bring them out again.

Watch: How to get all those pesky stains out of your clothes. Post continues after video.

But before we get ahead of ourselves (we know, it's only March), we need to discuss a certain dress that's putting us in the mood.

Enter: the first piece we'll be buying for our autumn wardrobe, the Kmart ribbed midi.

The grey dress (that comes in black too) features flattering ribbed detailing and a V-neck collar. It sits nicely past the knees at a midi length and splits on either side so it isn't too body-hugging. Plus, it comes in sizes six to 20.

But the very best part about this dress: it's $25.

Kmart Elbow Length Sleeve Ribbed Midi Dress, $25.

Image: Kmart.

We're a huge fan of this style because it's the perfect dress for the days when you're not sure what to wear. You can chuck it on with your trusty white sneakers or black boots when it gets a little colder.

If you want to dress it up, consider adding a belt or a jacket around the waist. Not only will it accentuate your shape, but it'll also add a little ~something~ to the outfit.

This dress is only a new arrival, but already so many women are loving it. Behold...

Will you be buying a ribbed dress for Autumn? Let us know in the comments.

Read more fashion articles here:

Feature image: Instagram/@thebargainstyler_ @kahla.moore

Tags: style , lifestyle-edm , fashion , features

Related Stories

Recommended

LEAVE A COMMENT

Top Comments

mamamia-user-405278599 a day ago 2 upvotes
I'd be more convinced if we could see it on more than one body type...
rush 2 days ago 2 upvotes
Hmm, not convinced with this one. Kmart can be hit and miss with their clothes. I've had a great pair of jeans, and some great sleepwear, but I've also had some tshirts that have shrunk or stretched weirdly. I'd like to see this one after a couple of washes and see how well it holds up. 
MORE COMMENTS