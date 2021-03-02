PSA: This $25 Kmart knit dress is exactly what your Autumn wardrobe needs.

While we're all a bit devastated that summer is over, at least one thing to be excited about is autumn and winter fashion.

Boots, jackets, coats! Yep, it's almost time to bring them out again.

But before we get ahead of ourselves (we know, it's only March), we need to discuss a certain dress that's putting us in the mood.

Enter: the first piece we'll be buying for our autumn wardrobe, the Kmart ribbed midi.

The grey dress (that comes in black too) features flattering ribbed detailing and a V-neck collar. It sits nicely past the knees at a midi length and splits on either side so it isn't too body-hugging. Plus, it comes in sizes six to 20.

But the very best part about this dress: it's $25.

We're a huge fan of this style because it's the perfect dress for the days when you're not sure what to wear. You can chuck it on with your trusty white sneakers or black boots when it gets a little colder.

If you want to dress it up, consider adding a belt or a jacket around the waist. Not only will it accentuate your shape, but it'll also add a little ~something~ to the outfit.

This dress is only a new arrival, but already so many women are loving it. Behold...

Will you be buying a ribbed dress for Autumn? Let us know in the comments.

