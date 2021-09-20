4:30am starts and full glam every single day: The Kardashians’ morning routines are... a lot.

While many of us are still dreaming and rolling around in bed at 4:30am, the Kardashians are already up and kick-starting their day.

It appears there are rules that every Kardashian-Jenner must follow in order to stay on top of their game, and that includes a wake-up regime that would leave even the most disciplined of us struggling to keep up.

From 4:30am wake-up calls to homemade apple tea, here are the morning routines of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

Kim Kardashian never has a “late” morning.

Kim may be awake freakishly early, but surprisingly she is not the first one up to welcome the morning in. The mother-of-four told Poosh she is awake at 5:45am on the dot, so she can be ready for her 6am workout.

Her days are usually filled up by school drop offs, studying for her law degree and back-to-back meetings.

“Let’s say it’s a school day. I’ll wake the kids up at 7:05am, and we’ll all have breakfast together,” she says.

“I’ll get the kids ready and then take them to school, come back, and start my day.”

Kim is one busy woman. Image: Mamamia, Getty +Instagram @KimKardashian. The reality TV star, who made her mark on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, rarely skips a glam session.

“Usually, we’re filming, and we have to get ready in hair and makeup, so I’ll have glam at 9:30am and I’m ready to film by 11am. Or I’ll have meetings and just start my day,” she shared.

Kim admitted she often plans her days down to the minute.

“Everything is super organised in my house — micromanaged to the minute,” she said.

“I will lay my clothes out the night before so when I sleep in, I’ll wake up at 5:53am instead of 5:45am, and I just know my outfit is there.

“I have a toothbrush and my toothpaste all ready to go laid out by my sink. I just have to brush my teeth and go to the gym.”

Kris Jenner is up at 4:30am; rain, hail or shine.

Kris’ reputation for working harder than the devil is a well-known fact, and the momager’s morning routine definitely supports the widely held belief.

Her oldest, Kourtney Kardasian, recently took to Instagram to share insight into Kris’ morning wellness routine… And to say it is a lot, would be an understatement.

Kris Jenner really never has a day off. Image: Mamamia, Getty + Instagram @KrisJenner.

Kris confessed she is up and kicking by 4:30am, has her morning cuppa down by 5am and is checking her emails roughly by 5:30am.

Between 6am and 7am, the reality TV star hits the treadmill while simultaneously catching up on the news.

Not even a major hiccup could stop Kris from getting her morning routine completed, revealing she always makes sure to fit in her morning shower, and an hour of hair and makeup before her 9:30am meetings.

Kylie Jenner gets her makeup done before anything else.

The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan may have a multi-million dollar empire to look after, but somehow rolling out of bed at 8am still makes her the last of her family to get up and at ‘em.

According to her YouTube video: Kylie Jenner: A Day in the Life, if she isn’t woken up by her daughter, Stormi, she’s having a shower and brushing her teeth first thing.

Kylie Jenner's days are filled with early mornings, gym, glam and late nights. We are not quite sure how... Image: Mamamia/ Getty/ Instagram @KylieJenner. Next, the makeup mogul will dress Stormi right before jumping into her glam chair for morning makeup and hair.

And just like that, she is off for a day filled with meetings and ‘mommying’, with no mention of breakfast anywhere.

Considering Kylie’s latest pregnancy announcement, it seems like her complicated life may just get a touch more complicated.

Kourtney Kardashian always begins her mornings with a prayer.

The oldest of the bunch, Kourtney, spends her mornings in complete zen.

In a post for Poosh, the mother-of-three says she ignores her phone when she wakes up and instead spends the first minutes of her day praying.

“I like to do this in my bathroom so I can look out my window, take in the blue skies, and connect with nature,” she said.

“It’s really important to me to express gratitude for God’s blessings, and ask for health and happiness for my family.”

The reality TV star blends her morning of spirituality with a collagen drink and outfit change, so she can be comfortable before heading to the gym.

Kourtney Kardashian loves three things and three things only: Her family, her morning carpools and her homemade apple tea. Image: Mamamia, Getty + Instagram @KourtneyKardashian. Unlike her sisters whose mornings are filled by sitting in a glam chair and scrolling through their phones, Kourtney says she whips up her homemade apple tea before the AM carpool, where she drops her kids off to school and relishes in spending a little TLC time with them.

“I cherish this time with my kids every morning. I make sure their backpacks are in the car the night before so we can have a stress-free morning,” she shares.

At 9:45am, Kourtney’s day has well and truly begun and she is already onto her morning workout.

“I try to carve out time for a workout six days a week. It’s essential for making me feel balanced, happy, and confident. Exercise gives you endorphins and endorphins make you happy – it’s almost like a form of meditation or therapy.”

Khloé Kardashian LIVES for her morning workouts.

Instead of pressing the snooze button, Khloé says she likes to jump out of bed and be ready for her morning gym sessions in just three minutes.

By 5:10am, the mother-of-one reveals she only applies the basics to her skin, so she can pay attention to what really matters - her workout.

“I wash my face and put sunscreen on,” she previously shared on her now defunct website, KhlowithAK.

Khloe Kardashian always has time for an early morning gym sesh. Image: Mamamia/ Getty/ Instagram @KhloeKardashian. “Sometimes I’ll even do a little glam for the gym, but nothing takes a lot of time in the morning.”

Often, you can find the reality star sharing her morning workouts on her Instagram page, or her outfits of the day - all before 6am rolls around.

Kendall Jenner's morning routine is as simple as you could probably guess.

In a video for Vogue, Kendall admits to spending as little time getting ready as possible before rushing out the door for the day.

Jenner previously told Harper's BAZAAR she liked to get her fitness goals out of the way right after waking up.

“I prefer to work out in the morning,” she revealed.

“To stay toned, I do a lot of ab work with my trainer, Gunnar Peterson, and occasionally I'll take a kickboxing class.”

When she is not feeling her best self, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star says she will focus on self-love mornings.

“I do this thing every morning where I say five positive words about myself that have nothing to do with anybody else,” she told Vogue in 2019.

From the red carpet to the main stage. Image: Mamamia, Getty + Instagram @KendallJenner. “Sometimes you just have to look at yourself in the mirror and talk to yourself as corny as it sounds, it really does lift you up.”

The Los Angeles-based socialite may not have a down pat morning routine as of late, considering she is typically jetting off for photoshoots, runways and family trips.

Oh, what a life to live...

