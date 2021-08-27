15 women on the morning routines that are keeping them going in lockdown.

I need a new morning routine.

Since we went into lockdown here in Western Sydney, I’ve been waking up to the radio and lying in bed, listening to half an hour of reports on the COVID crisis, before getting up, filled with a sense of dread.

I read more depressing news on my phone while I have my morning coffee, and my daughter tells me off for "doomscrolling".

I’ve stopped going for my morning run because I’m living in a "suburb of concern" and I don’t feel like I should be plodding past people and panting all over them, so I just walk the few steps from the kitchen back to the bedroom, where I sit at my computer, overlooking my unmade bed, and try to focus on work.

It’s not a good start to the day.

But I’m going to make some changes. I’m not going to listen to the news in the morning – I’m going to read some of the many unfinished books I’ve left piled up around the house. And I’m going to make an effort to sit outside to have my coffee.

I’m lucky enough to have a backyard, so I should be using it. Maybe I’ll even try yoga. I might find out that I’m a yoga person.

If you’re looking for inspiration for a new morning routine, here are 15 women who have got it together and found something that helps them get through lockdown.

Terri-Ann: "Instead of getting up at 5am, it’s now 8am. I go for a walk with my homemade coffee in a keep cup, so not to line up at the busy-as-hell cafes. I drive to the park to walk, just to get out of the 'burbs. Sometimes I sit in the car soaking up the sunshine. I also watch the s**tshow of the daily presser while I eat breaky, because I fast from 7pm to 11am."

Cathy: "I have a shower and get dressed for work. Even if it is just lounge wear, I still go through the process of getting ready for work. Three things I do every day regardless of what clothes I put on that help me are putting deodorant on, spraying some perfume and drawing my brows on!"

Kate: "I get up and make my bed at 6.45am, do a 45-minute live Zoom exercise session, have breakfast and get ready for work, which includes shower, dressing in smart casual on the top half (usually much more casual on the bottom half) and makeup. The first couple of weeks of lockdown I didn’t have a routine, and I felt all over the place, but a routine (exercise especially) has really helped."