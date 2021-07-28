"The hardest part is putting your feet on the floor." 12 morning people on how they get up early.

I'm desperate to become a morning person.

As someone who works on a laptop all day and clocks off when it's dark outside, I'd love to get up early, see the sunrise and get a morning walk in before my workday begins. But three alarms and many snooze buttons later, I'm still in bed and that plan's out the window.

And I'm over it.

Watch: There are five types of morning people. Which one are you?



Video via Mamamia.

With the hopes of becoming a morning person before summer begins, I asked the early risers in our Mamamia community to share how they do it and what tricks work for them.

Here's what they shared:

Claire

"I've always been a morning person. Not necessarily an early riser but I much prefer the 'promise of a new day'. Currently, I get up at 5.30am because I have to. If I want to get to work on time and get things done that's just the time I have to get up. The hardest bit is putting your feet on the floor. After that, it's easy. Having a cat or dog that starts to hassle you at 5.30am helps. But for me, it's mind over matter. Just do it."

Courtney

"A good night routine helps a good morning routine and a good morning routine makes it easier to just do, instead of think. Having something to look forward to when you get up - i.e. pets, your favourite cup of tea, music or journal. Then during your night routine, having your clothes ready, doing all the things to increase sleep quality, read or meditate before bed."

Suzanne

"My sunrise simulation alarm clock is the most amazing thing I've ever bought. Instead of waking up in the dark, shocked by the sound of my alarm, my body now wakes up naturally with the light going from deep red to a yellow glow and the sound of birds at the peak of the alarm. It was a game-changer for me!"