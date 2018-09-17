Why Khloé Kardashian picked Kim to be True's godparent instead of Kourtney.

Nothing is simple for the Kardashians, and selecting a child’s godparents is no exception.

The most recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians saw Khloe struggle to chose between sisters Kourtney and Kim as godmother to her daughter True.

It was a big decision for Khloe – she hoped that if anything happened to her and boyfriend Tristan Thompson, the godmother would take over as True’s legal guardian.

“I am a huge planner, I love to be prepared,” she explained. “That’s just how I am. I always thought Kourtney would be the godparent of my child, but lately I’ve been watching Kimberly and she’s been someone that I really gravitate to as a mom. So it’s a tough choice between Kourtney and Kim.”

Khloe was grilled by Kourtney over the decision, and Kourtney later admits she assumed it would be her.

But no, because Khloe felt connected to Kim.

“I feel like Kim has been so selfless during my pregnancy,” she said. “She’s trying to just help make sure that you feel your best, look your best, have the best. She’s so secure in her life that I feel like she would be an incredible godparent. She’s just been a great friend and sister.”