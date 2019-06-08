Inside the 'Kardashian Curse': Cheating, drug addiction and domestic violence.

You may have heard of something called the Kardashian Curse; a theory, according to some people on the interwebs, that any person closely associated with the Kardashians is destined to be forced out of their inner circle.

But is this a… Konspiracy theory? Is it just another way people can use the family name for some basic alliteration?

Or is there something to it?

In an interview in 2018 with magazine GQ US, Kylie Jenner admitted the Kardashian Curse could really be a thing when she acknowledged that some of the men she and her sisters have dated have not been able to handle the pressure of being part of one of the world’s most famous families.

“That’s exactly what it is,” she said. “They come and can’t handle it. It’s everyone around us that aren’t used to it.”

The ‘curse’ was also discussed by the family themselves in a 2016 episode of their show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians (KUWTK).

In the episode, Kourtney’s ex-boyfriend Scott Disick hires a spiritual medium to help purge him of the “Kardashian Curse.”

Kim isn’t pleased about the concept, and Kourtney is just plain confused, considering she’s the mother of his children and, by association, Disick has been given much fame and fortune.

Anyway, we feel it’s a theory worth, ahem, konfirming, so we’ve decided to take a deep dive into the Kardashian Curse.

Kris Humphries

Basketball player Kris Humphries was famously married to Kim Kardashian West for just 72 days; after they’d spent a reported $10 million on the wedding.

The pair split in October 2011, with Humphries filing for an annulment, not a divorce, from the now 38-year-old Kim.

Was this a publicity stunt for KUWTK? Or did momager Kris Jenner want to be the only Kris in the fam?

In a March 2019 essay for The Players’ Tribune, 34-year-old Humphries wrote:

“Look, I should have known what I was getting into. I was definitely naive about how much my life was going to change.”

James Harden

Basketball player James Harden does not recall his eight-month, 2015 relationship with Khloe Kardashian with fondness.

In fact, the 29-year-old thinks of the year as the "worst year of his life”, describing the intense pressure as leading him to be unable to focus on his sport.

"I didn’t like all the attention,” he told Maxim of his time with the now 34-year-old. “I wasn’t getting anything out of it except my name out there and my face out there, and I don’t need that.

“Who cares? What shoes am I wearing? Who cares? Where am I eating? Who cares? It was unnecessary stuff."

Tyga

Kylie and Tyga’s relationship was dubious from the start, because Kylie, then age 17, was eight years his junior at the time.

The now 22-year-old billionaire dated the rapper from 2015 to 2017, in a very passionate and, after she turned 18, public way; including posting raunchy Instagram photos and showing off lavish super car birthday gifts.

But it seems that it was all a little too much, too soon. Their relationship ended amidst cheating accusations after Tyga was linked to a Brazilian model.

Kylie gave her own explanation:

“There was no crazy fight, we just decided …Well, I decided that I’m really young. I don’t want to look back in five years from now and feel like he took something from me when he’s really not that type of person.”

She also hinted that the pressure of life in the Kardashian spotlight was too much for her beau.

Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian, 40, and Scott Disick, 36, were together from 2006 until 2015, and together share children Mason, nine, Penelope, six, and Reign, four.

As mentioned above, Disick was a firm believer in the Kardashian Kurse, and engaged a psychic to confirm it. The consultation was the focus of a 2016 KUWTK episode.

Disick was told, "a negative energy is following you around. Everything that you try to do, you have a tendency to have many obstacles in front of you.

“To answer your question, I would probably say you do have a curse."

Could you ask for more evidence?

Disick and Kourtney’s relationship ended in 2015, after his struggle with addiction was well-documented on the show.

Travis Scott

Kylie and rapper Travis Scott began dating in 2017, and in 2018, he became her baby daddy upon the birth of their daughter, Stormi.

Things seemed to be going swimmingly until March this year, when TMZ reported that Jenner had accused 28-year-old Scott of cheating on her.

The next day, Scott deleted his Instagram, cancelled a performance he was due to give that night, and issued a denial. In a statement to E!, his representative denied the rumours, claiming "the reason he stayed home from his show tonight was very much because of illness".

Fast forward a month, and Jenner and Scott are all peachy, as evidenced by this Instagram post. Looks like the Kardashian Kurse has passed on this one – so far.

Lamar Odom

Odom, 39, a former LA Lakers basketball player, began dating Khloe in 2009, when he was at the peak of his NBA career.

Barely a few weeks later, on September 27, 2009, three million people watched the pair wed on KUWTK.



However by 2012, rumours of Odom's intense partying and extramarital affairs were rife. A year later, Khloe filed for divorce, but it wasn’t finalised until 2016, as she supported him during his recovery from addiction.

The public learnt the depths of Odom’s issues in 2015, when he was found unconscious in a near-fatal overdose in a Las Vegas brothel.

Odom has now released a memoir, where he admits violence towards Khloe was also part of his marriage due to his many personal demons – and not any curse.

Tristan Thompson

Cleveland Cavalier Tristan Thompson, 28, is the father of True Thompson, his daughter with Khloe, who was born in April 2018.

It was discovered that during Khloe’s pregnancy, he cheated on her.

But the final straw for Khloe and the relationship came earlier this year, when it was found Thompson had kissed Kylie’s best friend, Jordyn Woods - also friend of Khloe’s - during a party at his house.

Jordyn Woods

Jordyn Woods, 21, was ostracised by the Kardashians when she betrayed them by cheating with Khloe’s baby daddy, the above-mentioned Tristan Thompson, this year.



According to TMZ, Khloe found out about this the day after it happened and broke up with him immediately.

In fact, the scandal ended two relationships; that not only of Khloe and Tristan, but also Kylie and Jordyn, whom have not been seen together since.

So what do you think? Is there a Kardashian Kurse…or is this just life?

