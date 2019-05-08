Literally just the 13 best sex scenes you forgot happened on Game of Thrones.

The Game of Thrones sex scenes are definitely what you’d call… problematic. Over the course of eight seasons, we’ve witnessed a pretty broad spectrum of messed up sex.

There’s blatant objectification of women, some really sh*tty violence and, of course, the incest. There’s also been cases of rape and statutory rape masquerading as sex.

(If you’re not a fan, you’re definitely going to wonder where the heck we’re going with this.)

BUT… there have also been lots of intimate and downright steamy sex scenes, too. As the show reaches its climax (ha), let’s take a look at the best sex scenes of Game of Thrones.

Psst, want to debrief on the latest Game of Thrones? We’ve got you covered. Post continues after audio.

Ygritte and Jon Snow.

via GIPHY

Be still my beating heart. The scene where Ygritte and Jon Snow finally get it on is perfect for so many reasons. Mainly because Rose Leslie and Kit Harington were properly falling in love on set. <3

Ygritte, after taunting Jon for the whole ‘celibacy oath’ he took to be in the Night’s Watch, is very pleasantly surprised by his abilities. And what he can do with his tongue. They also get to do it in a nice cave, complete with waterfall and lots of sexy furs. Ideal.

Daenerys and Khal Drogo.

via GIPHY

Let it be known that this did not start well. At all. In fact, it started with rape. Drogo took Dany like an object and would only have sex with her from behind as he was a big Dothraki warrior who took what he wanted, how he wanted, including his women.

But when Dany takes control, and gets him to have sex with her face-to-face, it’s the start of an intimate relationship that quickly blossoms into love.

Oberyn Martell and Ellaria Sand (on multiple occasions with multiple people).

via GIPHY

The Dornish are horndogs. Fact. Oberyn and Ellaria had an extremely sexual relationship. But perhaps the most memorable time was as soon as they arrived in King’s Landing and headed straight to the brothel for a big old orgy. As you do.

Ramsay and Myranda.

via GIPHY

Ramsay is undoubtedly one of the worst villains to ever appear on the show and you knew a guy like him would never be content with vanilla sex.

Same goes for Myranda, his sadistic lady love. Let’s just say they had a penchant for pain in all areas.

Stannis and Melisandre.

Hands up who only thinks of Stannis and Melisandre getting jiggy with it every time you see Dany and company doing ‘battle stuff’ on the war table at Dragonstone?

Hope it’s had a good clean since then. And let’s just forget about that shadow thing that came out of her vagina afterwards.

Podrick Payne and multiple sex workers.

Tyrion paying the workers in the brothel to take Podrick’s virginity, only for them to give him the money back because they were all so satisfied was a much-needed bit of comic relief, and earned him the moniker ‘Big Dick Pod.’

Cersei and Jaime.

via GIPHY

We thought we'd give an honorary shout-out to everyone's favourite incest twins Cersei and Jaime Lannister. Who had crazy passionate sex in front of their dead son. Again, if you're not a Thrones fan, you should be seriously questioning everyone's sanity right now.

Robb Stark and Talisa.

Robb falling for Talisa when he was betrothed to someone else did sort of cause The Red Wedding. But... they were super cute, particularly when they first got it on. RIP, guys. RIP.

Missandei and Grey Worm.

Probably the sweetest sex scene of all occurred in season 7 when Grey Worm, a eunuch, performed oral sex on Missandei after a few seasons of weird sexual tension. It was vulnerable but passionate and these two were the couple we were all rooting for.

Dany and Daario.

via GIPHY

Dany ordering Daario to take off his clothes before they slept together for the first time showed just how much she’d changed from the timid young woman in season 1 episode 1. We were thankful for it, too.

Loras and Renly.

via GIPHY

Renly Baratheon and Loras Tyrell weren't openly 'out' and Loras' sister Margaery was unofficially acting as his beard, but we got to see lots of tender love between the highborn pair. Until, well, you know how it goes for most characters in Game of Thrones...

Arya and Gendry.

This might've been the reason 'Maisie Williams age' spiked hard on Google search (she's 22), but it was actually a hot scene. Girl knew what she wanted and she got it. What else would you rather do the night before the big battle?

Dany and Jon.

This scene was everything. And got Kit Harington a LOT of appreciation for his derriere. In true GoT style, it managed to turn us on and gross us out in equal measure as it was finally revealed Dany was Jon's biological aunt through Bran's vision at the same time they were having sex. It's certainly been a wild ride.

Did we miss any hot moments? Tell us in the comments!

Catch up on all our Game of Thrones recaps, right here:

For more on this topic: