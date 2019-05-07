This Game of Thrones theory hints at the real reason why Jon Snow left Ghost behind.

Warning: This post contains A LOT of spoilers for Game of Thrones season 8 episode 4. If you’re not caught up on the latest episode, bookmark us and come back once you’re ready to properly debrief.

In the very first season of Game of Thrones, Ned Stark and his children found a pack of direwolf puppies just outside Winterfell. Their mother was dead.

“There are five pups. One for each of the Stark children,” Jon Snow told Ned.

Ned reluctantly agreed to allow the children to take the puppies home but before they could walk away, Jon heard another pup crying – the runt of the litter. The perfect puppy for Ned Stark’s bastard, Jon.

From the very beginning, Jon and the five Stark kids kept the direwolves as their protectors and over the past few seasons, we’ve seen more than one miraculous saving involving the wolves and more than enough direwolf deaths to cope with.

But in last night’s episode of Game of Thrones, the unthinkable happened.

Jon Snow gave his direwolf away.

Before leaving for King’s Landing to fight against Daenerys Targaryen, Jon gave his direwolf, Ghost, to Tormund, who was returning to live with the wildlings up north.

It was a decision that had many fans fuming.

And rightly so – Jon didn’t even say goodbye to Ghost.

But while fans were understandably pissed at Jon’s decision, according to a theory from Refinery 29, Jon Snow may have sent Ghost away because he already knows his fate.

In case you missed it, earlier this season, Jon Snow learnt his true parentage. Although he still has his Stark roots through his mother, Lyanna Stark, his father was Rhaegar Targaryen, which makes Jon the true heir to the Iron Throne.

As Jon decided to leave Ghost behind – a symbol of his time in the North and his connection to the Stark family – some fans have theorised whether sending Ghost away was simply Jon’s way of severing his ties with his Stark roots.

As Sansa told Jon earlier, King’s Landing isn’t exactly the safest place for the men of the Stark family.

After all, with both Rickard Stark and Ned Stark brutally killed in the capital city, perhaps severing ties with his Stark roots was the best way for Jon to survive his time in King’s Landing.

Another simple theory behind Jon's decision to leave Ghost behind is plain and simple – King's Landing is simply no place for a direwolf. It's dangerous and it's far too hot.

But no matter what, there's no denying that Ghost deserved a better goodbye. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

A nod just doesn't cut it, Jon Snow.

What do you think about Jon Snow's decision to send Ghost away? Let us know in the comments section.

