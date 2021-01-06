The most expensive celebrity wedding dresses, ranked in dollar value.

It's pretty normal for your average joes to drop a lotta cash on their wedding dress - because, let's face it, it's the day where you're expected to look your absolute best. No pressure...

While the average Australian spends around $4,200 on their wedding dress, you can bet your bottom dollar that celebrities blow that cost WELL out of the water.

Which is why we thought we'd find the biggest spenders in Hollywood and list the top 10 most expenny celebrities brides. And boy, are these numbers eye-watering-ly high.

10th most expensive celebrity wedding dress: Marie-Chantal Miller.

Marie-Chantal Miller’s wedding dress cost: $317,750.

Never heard of her? Us too.

But after a speedy lil Google we realised that she’s a princess! The Crown Princess of Greece, no less. Born in London, raised in Hong Kong and schooled in Switzerland, Ms Marie-Chantal was proposed to by Pavlos, Crown Prince of Greece, son of the deposed King Constantine II and Queen Anne Marie.

Image: Getty.

...and what does that mean: A big budget royal wedding.

Marie-Chantal Miller’s wedding dress was designed by Valentino and cost $317,750.

Following the wedding, the dress was showcased (in a rather ghostly manner) at the 'Valentino: Master of Couture' exhibition at Somerset House in London.

Image: Getty.

9th most expensive celebrity wedding dress: Amal Clooney.

Amal Clooney’s wedding dress cost: $536,644.

The then-Amal Almuddin wed George Clooney in a fancy pants Italian wedding, where they seemingly shipped in a whole heap of celebs for the ceremony and week of partying.

While Amal wore a collection of gorgeous gowns throughout the festivities, she saved the best (and most expensive) to walk down the aisle.

Image: @eygeniagaravani Instagram.

Amal Clooney’s wedding dress was a custom Oscar de la Renta off-the-shoulder gown covered in glitz beads and with a mega train and cathedral length veil to match.

Image: @qreportjewelleryinsurance Instagram.

This beauty of a wedding dress cost $536,644.Yup, that’s over half a million buckeroonies.

8th most expensive celebrity wedding dress: Chiara Ferragni.

Chiara Ferragni’s wedding dress cost: $593,133.

The Italian influencer and fashion blogger decided to have not one, not two, not three, but three and a half wedding dresses.

(We’ll explain the half in a second.)

Yup, the fashionista paired with Christian Dior to create her looks for the big day - resulting in a lace ball gown, an embroidered tulle red carpet dress and short tulle mini dress. The half is because after the ceremony, Chiara ripped off the skirt of the ball gown to reveal a lace romper.

Image: @chiaraferragni Instagram.

Image: @chiaraferragni Instagram.

You can see the behind the scenes of the creation of Chiara’s wedding dress looks right here:





7th most expensive celebrity wedding dress: Coleen Rooney

Coleen Rooney’s wedding dress cost: $553,707.

Coleen married super successful football player Wayne Rooney in Italy (we’re sensing a rich people theme here) back in 2008.

The bride opted for a Marchesa wedding dress, which was not a controversial choice back in the day, but would probably be now as Marchesa is owned and run by Harvey Weinstein’s wife, Georgina Chapman.

Image: OK! Magazine.

6th most expensive celebrity wedding dress: Kate Middleton.

Kate Middleton’s wedding dress cost: $613,033.

Yes, Kate Middleton, the future queen of England narrowly missed the top five with her princess-worthy royal wedding dress. The iconic gown was designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen and featured a hefty train, tight bodice, long sleeves and intricate lace detailing.

Image: Getty.

The dress sparked quite the trend, with brides actively seeking out a ‘Kate Middleton dress’ for their own big day. Something that happened just a few years later with Meghan Markle’s wedding dress.

Image: Getty.

5th most expensive celebrity wedding dress: Salma Hayek.

Salma Hayek’s wedding dress cost: $613,034.

Coming in just a fraction above Kate Middleton is actress Salma Hayek with her 2009 wedding to Francois-Henri Pinault.

Dressed in custom Nicolas Ghesquière, the gown featured a hecktonne of jewels up top and a crumple satin skirt (which is definitely giving us Princess Diana vibes).

Image: @salmahayek Instagram/Pinterest.

4th most expensive celebrity wedding dress: Kim Kardashian.

Kim Kardashian’s wedding dress cost: $706,259.

We know what you’re thinking: Which Kim Kardashian wedding dress? As the reality TV star has worn at least five in her lifetime.

Well the one we’re referring to is the custom Givenchy gown she wore to her 2014 wedding to Kanye West.

Image: @kimkardashian Instagram.

The dress certainly moved away from the princess style of her main dress worn during her wedding to Kris Humphries, opting for a sleek, slim-fit and all over lace detail with a high neck and belt.

Since the wedding Kim has shared throwbacks to her fittings with the Givenchy team, allowing us all to see how fancy getting a wedding dress can be when you have $700K in cash to splash.

Image: @kimkardashian Instagram.

3rd most expensive celebrity wedding dress: Grace Kelly.

Grace Kelly’s wedding dress cost: $84,743 (at the time, but worth $809,718 today).

If you’ve ever watched Say Yes To The Dress Atlanta (which we highly recommend you do), you’ll know that precisely every Southern Bell dreams of getting married in a dress just like Grace Kelly.

Image: Getty.

The elegant lace ball gown has become iconic - hence its HUGE price increase since her wedding day. Grace Kelly married Prince Rainier III of Monaco in 1956, making her a bit of a Meghan Markle of her time - an American actress marrying a real-life prince.

Image: Getty.

2nd most expensive celebrity wedding dress: Victoria Swarovski.

Victoria Swarovski’s wedding dress cost: $1,412,381.

The heiress to the multi-billion Swarovski crystal empire, it’s no surprise the Victoria Swarovski opted for a glitzy number for her wedding day.

Image: Getty.

Designed by Michael Cinco, Victoria’s wedding dress featured 500,000 crystals and weighed roughly 100 pounds. And, of course, with a dress like that, Victoria also definitely needed a 26-foot long, lace-edged veil to complete her princess look.

Image: Getty.

1st most expensive celebrity wedding dress: Serena Williams.

Serena Williams’ wedding dress cost: $4,943,334.

Yup, the tennis champion has taken out the top title for the most expensive celebrity wedding dress of all time. Coming in at nearly $5 MILLION BUCKEROONIES, Serena’s dress is one we simply cannot forget.

Image: Pinterest.

Designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen (which, if you’ve been paying attention, you’ll know is the same mastermind behind Kate Middleton’s wedding dress).

Image: Vogue.

Despite dropping millions on this epic ball gown and cape look, Serena actually had another two dresses up her sleeve for her 2017 wedding to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

Images: Vogue.

And there you have it! The most expensive celebrity wedding dresses in the world. Makes you feel way less crappy about dropping $60 on that dress for the weekend now, huh?

Feature Image: Mamamia.