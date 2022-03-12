Brooke Blurton was 19 when she came out as bisexual. She says it's still considered a "greedy" sexuality.

We've known Yamatji and Noongar woman Brooke Blurton since 2018.

Back then she was a 23-year-old youth worker, vying for Honey Badger's heart on The Bachelor.

We saw her again on Bachelor In Paradise and then in her most notable role yet - as the face of The Bachelorette's latest season. Blurton was the first Indigenous woman, and LGBTQIA+ person to star in the show's titular role.

It was a role that would take her on to become one of the most recognisable faces in Australia.

"I'm just Brooke and whoever I'm dating is whoever I'm dating. Like it doesn't matter," she explained to Mamamia.

"That's always been my mentality even to this day... And I didn't think I'd be screaming it out on national television, but I'm really happy that I've been able to show that representation."

Of course, Blurton would never have expected to become an Australian icon in her own right but it's a role she doesn't take for granted.

"I would tell any young person who is unsure about their sexuality is to not label it if you don't want to," she said. "You don't have to be defined by [your sexuality]. You don't really need to tell people if you don't want to.

"I naturally hold my cards close to me. But I'm not ashamed or embarrassed about it, I have an open mind around sexuality and it is so fluid. No one can take your identity away from you."

Though she doesn't like to put a label on her own sexuality, Blurton had known as a teenager she wasn't straight... Along with the rest of the family, who she says were simply "waiting" for her to come out.

It would happen in an unlikely way, when she met a girl at 19 years old and brought her home for lunch.

"She captivated me and when we started dating, everyone already knew I was queer or gay or whatever you wanted to call it," Blurton said.

"I took my girlfriend to lunch to my grandparents... My grandad said 'so nice of you to bring your friend' and I told him 'no, that's my girlfriend.' He was just like 'good for you'... that was literally it."

"My brothers... already knew," she added.

"The fact that [my grandfather] was so cool with it, that really made me smile.... It was freeing."

For Blurton, coming out to the nation on The Bachelor made her realise how "different" she really was.

"When I first chose to do the show, I always had the fact that I had relationships with girls and this was a very heterosexual show. And I always knew in my mind that I was so different," she explained.

"As a woman you are programmed to see heterosexual relationships, so I questioned if this was inflicted on me, to be a straight woman. But you do go on a journey. It's fluid."

There have been other moments too that have been big for Blurton and her identity. This year, she celebrated with other members of the queer community for Mardi Gras as a newly single woman.

To be there, among other queer members of her community, she says was "freeing".

"Mardi Gras is always my favourite time of the year. It's literally queer Christmas. Celebrating with Oral B was another experience being aligned to such an awesome brand," Blurton shared.

"Being single on the other hand was such a freeing experience. I literally had the freedom to smile, to smile at anyone and everyone."

It was also the first major event since separating from her partner Darvid Garayeli - who won her heart on The Bachelorette. An event where she had the opportunity to celebrate her sexuality amongst like-minded people.

"It's an open door... Celebrating our [sexuality] wasn't always the case," she said.

While the LGBTQIA+ community has come far in breaking down barriers and opening doors, Blurton maintains bi-phobia is still an existing issue.

"I can talk about bi-phobia all the time, because so many people have this misinterpretation of it," the activist explained. "It's not taken as seriously as a lot other sexualities and I think pansexuality and bisexuality are categorised together in some ways... But that's not necessarily the case."

She went on to say there are many delusions surrounding bi-sexuality.

"There are misconceptions of greed or not choosing sides, or again not knowing what you want. But that's not what it is. There's a huge stigma around it," she said.

"And that's why I keep pushing that bi-sexuality is bi-sexuality and it holds its place in the LGBTQIA+ community."

Her fight to give bi-sexuality a place is just one of the myriad of ways she's shaping history for the better.

While there's still a long way to go, the progress she's seen so far gives her a reason to smile.

"It took me a long time to feel comfortable and confident enough to really wear my smile. What I’ve realised through my journey is that when I smile unashamedly, authentically and with confidence, I am sharing love and opening myself up to others."

