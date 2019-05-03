Blake Lively just announced her third pregnancy on a red carpet without saying a word.

Actors Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds might have high profile jobs, but they prefer to keep their children out of the limelight.

The famous couple have taken that one step further, choosing not to announce their third pregnancy in the typical fashion, but rather go about their business and let the Pokemon: Detective Pikachu premiere do that for them.

Dressed in a figure hugging yellow sequinned Retrofête dress, Lively, 31, posed on the media wall in front of a sea of photographers. And she is undeniably pregnant.

This will be the third child for the couple who wed in 2012. They have two daughters James, 4, and Inez, 2.

When announcing her first pregnancy back in 2014, Blake posted a picture on her lifestyle website Preserve and there was so much traffic, it crashed.

Earlier this week, Ryan, 42, shared how his eldest daughter was so excited about his latest role in Pokemon.

“My daughter James is losing her mind over it,” he shared during an appearance on Good Morning America. “She’s never been interested in a movie I’ve done ever.”

While speaking to PEOPLE, Ryan shared how he and Blake keep their household and family together.

“Blake and I don’t do movies at the same time. If she is doing a movie in Thailand and I am doing a movie in Vancouver we would just never see each other. We operate as a unit, and that works really well for us,” Reynolds said.

“The kids stay with us, and the family stays together, and that is where home is. So if we are in Spain or Utah or New York, as long as we are together, we’re home.”

Just last year, Lively opened up about juggling her young family.

She told Cosmopolitan Australia before motherhood she didn't feel "equipped" to be a mum.

“Before, I remember thinking: ‘I have no idea what I’m doing! I have a life in my hands and I’m not equipped to do this, because I don’t have the knowledge I need to take care of the most precious, fragile thing in the world – my baby’,” she explained.

“It felt like being a passenger on board a plane and being told: ‘By the way, you are now going to be piloting the plane’.”

The star reassured fans that you do eventually figure it out, she also reiterated that her family is her number one priority.

"Family is the most important thing in the world to me, and everything else I do supports that. My personal life has always been a priority."

Lively hasn't posted on Instagram since January, and there have been no clues as to her newest arrival. A hard feat when you've got paparazzi interested in your every move.

