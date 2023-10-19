News
fashion

Attention big-busted women: We’ve rounded up the best swimmers for bigger boobs.

You would think in 2023 it would be easier for bigger busted women to be able to find bikinis that fit. 

Considering the average cup size in Australia is between a C-cup and a D-cup, it seems like a no-brainer for brands to cater to women with larger boobs.

Watch: Style Street with Mamamia: Beach Edition. Post continues below.

Sadly, there’s still quite a few brands that don’t take inclusivity as seriously as they should, and in some instances, when bigger boobs are acknowledged, the bikini styles are uncomfortable, daggy and not as trendy as the ones made for smaller chests.

Thankfully, things are starting to look up, and new swimwear brands who put big boobs first are emerging onto the market. 

From chic one pieces, to mix and match styles, here are our favourite bikinis for big boobs (that are actually cute).

Best one piece swimsuits for big boobs.

Form & Fold The Square Lemon, $240.

Image: Form and Fold.

City Chic Cancun Underwire 1 Piece, $139.95.

Image: City Chic, The Iconic.

Best bikini tops for big boobs.

UNE PIECE Classic Square Neck Bikini Bralette, $129.

Image: UNE PIECE, The Iconic.

Artesands L'Avana Multi Botticelli Bandeau Bikini Top, $104.95.

Image: Artesands, The Iconic.

Sea Folly Tropica DD Cup Underwire Bikini Top, $139.95.

Image: Sea Folly.

Cotton On Balconette Bra D+ Bikini Top, $29.99.

Image: Cotton On.

Wolf & Whistle Fuller Bust Underwire Bikini Top, $55.

Image: ASOS.

Good American Bali One-Shoulder Bikini Top, $59.

Image: Good American, Net-a-Porter.

At Mamamia, we independently curate and write about products we rave about in our group chats and think you should know about too. If you purchase a product we have recommended, we may earn a small commission.

Featured Image: Form and Fold/Cotton On.

Tags: bikinis , cult-buy , swimwear

