'8 non-negotiable beauty tips I've learnt in the first year of my 30s.'

I'm about to turn 31 and it has been a whole year since I started a consistent skincare routine. I was always into makeup throughout my 20s, but not skincare because I found that space very confusing.

But at the end of 2019, I experienced perioral dermatitis after having my son and it forced me to take a break from the random collection of products that I would put on my face, talk to a professional about my skin, do a lot of research online and start the right skincare.

Fast-forward to now and my sensitive and dry skin has improved dramatically. It's clearer, softer, brighter, plumper and now I even work as a skincare and beauty blogger.

So, I wanted to share with you eight tips I have learnt over the last year in the hope I can save you some time and confusion.

1. Do not buy any skincare until you know your skin type and skin concerns.

I had never worked in beauty before last year, so I had no idea how to articulate what my skin was experiencing, or the results that I wanted.

Pay the money to see a professional dermal therapist or dermatologist and they can give you the best advice on exactly what ingredients and skincare you will benefit from most. You only do this once and truly, this will save you so much time and money in the long term.

2. Start with the basics.

Start by purchasing three things and use them every day – a cleanser, sunscreen and moisturiser. This is all you need at the beginning, and then you can add in active serums based on your individual concerns.

I took some time to work out what products my dry face likes but now I know it prefers gentle cleansers, serum sunscreens and gel moisturisers.

My favourites are the Biologi Bc Refresh Cleanser, $62, Ultra Violette Queen Screen SPF50+, $47 and Summer Fridays Cloud Dew, $64.

3. Skincare results are real, but they take time and consistency.

Do not give up on your new products quickly. Follow a simple routine every day for four to eight weeks to see true results.

However, if your skin tingles or stings at any point, stop using the product immediately because it might be impairing your skin barrier. This happened to me! I didn't realise at the time, but over-exfoliation was one of the causes of my perioral dermatitis (pictured below).

4. Invest in a retinol.

For me, it was retinal to be exact - because I have sensitive skin and wanted to start out with a gentle, yet effective product.

I use Medik8 Crystal Retinal 1, $75.50, and it comes in four strengths so I can increase once I empty my tube. It is pricey but worth it because it truly does help to minimise the look of fine lines and wrinkles. It plumps, softens, resurfaces, firms and hydrates too.

5. Skincare cannot completely get rid of fine lines and wrinkles.

Don’t fall for any marketing hype that skincare brands may put out there that suggests this. Skincare certainly is going to give you amazing results to smooth texture, plump skin, hydrate and keep you looking great, but it cannot relax the muscles under the skin that create wrinkles and fine lines.

Do not feel as though you *must* get anti-wrinkle injections, though! I just don’t want you to fall for any false claims if this is your concern. You can read about my experience with injectables here.

6. Once you find products that work for you, always have them in your skincare routine.

I'm a mum to a toddler who still hasn't worked out how to sleep through the night, so I always feel like I look tired. But since I purchased the Murad Vita-C Eyes Dark Circle Corrector, $115, it has worked so well to brighten that area and makes me look like I have slept eight hours.

7. Embrace no makeup days.

Honestly, after a year of consistent skincare use I am so happy with how my skin is looking and I spend more days makeup free, than with makeup anymore.

8. On days you do want to wear makeup, use products that benefit your skin type.

I have dry skin, so I almost exclusively wear light, hydrating, liquid, cream or brightening products. Nothing in my collection is matte because it can look cakey and sink into lines, especially under my eyes.

Makeup brands that I love to use are Eye of Horus, Nudestix, MAC Cosmetics, Bare Minerals and Hourglass.

I hope this advice has been helpful to you! If you want to know more about what skincare and makeup I am trialling or recommend, you can follow me on Instagram @amandascuteface.

