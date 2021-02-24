Apparently you need to put your skinny jeans in the bin and get these instead.

If you haven't already heard the news: skinny jeans are over.

According to Gen Z, the ever-so-popular denim style is completely out of fashion and you need to hunt through your wardrobe, find your favourite pairs and throw them in the bin.

Here are four options our lifestyle team are currently eyeing off:

Image: Zara.

Image: Supplied.

Image: Commonry.

Image: The Iconic.

If the straight leg style isn't up your alley or you want to try something completely new this year, here are two other styles that you're going to see everywhere.

Flared.

You'll either love them or hate them, but flared jeans are back. Only not as you know them.

The popular '70s flared jeans were typically skinny around the thighs and flared out toward the bottom. Now, they instead feature a straight-leg style to the knees and then flare out.

Like this:

Here are our fave wide-leg flares available right now.

Image: Cotton On.

Image: Glassons.

Image: The Iconic.

Baggy jeans.

And last but not least, baggy 'mum jeans' are here to give your wardrobe some extra cred.

Over the past few years, this more relaxed fit has been popping up here and there, but this year, they'll be everywhere. Specifically, you'll notice baggy jeans that cinch at the waist and some that include a paperbag waist. Both styles are super flattering, so get around them.

Image: Supre.

Image: Zara.

Image: Witchery.

Are you switching up your jeans this year or sticking with your skinnies? Let us know in the comments.

Read more fashion stories here:

Feature image: Instagram/@andicsinger @cottonon