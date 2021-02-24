News
fashion

Apparently you need to put your skinny jeans in the bin and get these instead.

If you haven't already heard the news: skinny jeans are over.

According to Gen Z, the ever-so-popular denim style is completely out of fashion and you need to hunt through your wardrobe, find your favourite pairs and throw them in the bin.

Here are four options our lifestyle team are currently eyeing off:

Zara Hi-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans, $59.95. 

Image: Zara.

Levi's Wedgie Fit Straight Jeans, $139.95.

Image: Supplied.

Commonry The Girlfriend Jean, $99.95.

Image: Commonry.

Cotton On Curve Taylor Mom Jeans, $59.95.

Image: The Iconic.

If the straight leg style isn't up your alley or you want to try something completely new this year, here are two other styles that you're going to see everywhere.

Flared.

You'll either love them or hate them, but flared jeans are back. Only not as you know them.

The popular '70s flared jeans were typically skinny around the thighs and flared out toward the bottom. Now, they instead feature a straight-leg style to the knees and then flare out.

Like this:

Here are our fave wide-leg flares available right now.

Cotton On Long Wide Leg Jean, $59.99.

Image: Cotton On.

Glassons Ripped Wide Leg Jean, $59.99.

Image: Glassons.

Assembly Label High Waist Flare Jeans, $100.

Image: The Iconic.

Baggy jeans.

And last but not least, baggy 'mum jeans' are here to give your wardrobe some extra cred.

Over the past few years, this more relaxed fit has been popping up here and there, but this year, they'll be everywhere. Specifically, you'll notice baggy jeans that cinch at the waist and some that include a paperbag waist. Both styles are super flattering, so get around them.

Supre Super High Rise Baggy Jean, $50.

Image: Supre.

Zara Baggy Paperbag Jeans, $59.95.

Image: Zara.

Witchery Paperbag Slouch Jean, $129.95.

Image: Witchery.

Are you switching up your jeans this year or sticking with your skinnies? Let us know in the comments.

Feature image: Instagram/@andicsinger @cottonon

Top Comments

kiwicat 5 hours ago 1 upvotes
Errrk! I truly believe that if you wore a fashion the first time round, wearing it when it comes back as a "tribute" ages one. You do you, but I have the privilege of having looked back on pictures of myself in mum jeans in the 80's, at arguably my physical peak, and it was not the best I can look - let's leave it there. 
ag3ntphoenix a day ago 1 upvotes
Why are half of jeans around not full length? They'll make a tall girl look short and a short girl look shorter! I don't hate the mum jean trend, but they'll never suit me :( 
